Provocations redoubled as loyalists befoul Derry

The PSNI police has refused to take action over a number of law-breaking incidents by bands and spectators at the annual ‘Apprentice Boys’ parade in Derry.

Every year, thousands of loyalists and their bands mark the end of the Siege of Derry in 1689. The ‘Relief of Derry’ parade is held on the second Saturday in August each year, to commemorate a local battle victory by the Protestant William of Orange over the forces of the Catholic King James in August 1689.

The public is expected to stay clear of the city centre so that hardline unionists and loyalists can relive the triumph in peace.

But peace is still not on the agenda for loyalists. At the parade on Saturday, the Tullycarnet Flute Band from east Belfast provocatively carried a banner with the emblem of the unionist paramilitary UDA on it as they marched from the Waterside area and through the city centre.

The ‘East Bank Protestant Boys’ also carried a banner of UDA man Gary Lynch around the city’s walls.

Across the river, stalls selling flags in support of the paramilitary UVF and murderous British Army Parachute Regiment were being sold to march-goers.

Later, members of the Apprentice Boys organisation were seen urinating and defecating at the side of the road near homes in the nationalist Culmore Road area of the city.

Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Delargy says the incidents showed a lack of respect for the city and the people who call it home.

In a post on social media, he said: “Once again, visiting loyalist bands have shown a disgusting lack of respect for the people of Derry.

“Those organising these events must take responsibility and ensure we don’t see a repeat of these scenes and other offensive behaviour.”

SDLP Assembly member Mark Durkan Jr claimed that the vast majority of people who take part in the parade do so in good faith, but added: “we have seen a small minority creating issues over the past few years”.

He pointed out that the Tullycarnet Flute Band was not listed as taking part in the main parade on the Parades Commission website.

“These events have for a long time stood as a hallmark of tolerance and respect in the North, but it must be reciprocated. Carrying UDA banners and openly urinating in local communities has caused considerable anger and upset.”

The PSNI has not said why it has not taken action against the recurring incidents of support for loyalist paramilitary organisations at Protestant parades. Over the weekend, the force arrested individuals, including a female pensioner in Belfast, for showing support for Palestine Action, a non-violent protest group which has recently been made illegal by the British government.

Commenting on the issue, Lasair Dhearg Doire spokesperson Lorcán Ó Duine said “We are besieged in our homes so that these narco-terrorists can make a mockery of our City.

“A day of delinquency brings the whole city to a stop. Local businesses and bars are forced to close their doors, and people are left with no option but to stay home on what should be the busiest day of the week.

“The proud working class people of Derry, whether Protestant, Catholic or any other background, are forced to endure this festival of hatred; all so that the Apprentice Boys’ of Derry can send their annual reminder that in their minds they are still the lords and masters of this city.”

He continued, “It’s laughable to think that a parade celebrating Catholic superiority would be allowed in Ballymena or Lisburn. Would the local Loyalist MLAs or Councillors bury their heads in the sand and pretend it isn’t happening? Of course not. They and their lackeys in the PSNI would harass, arrest and prosecute those taking part and stand side by side with those resisting it.”

Mr Ó Duine said the people of Derry shouldn’t have to endure this “year in and year out”.

He said: “It’s akin to the Ku Klux Klan parading themselves through African American neighbourhoods in the US. Just like the Ku Klux Klan, the Apprentice Boys’ of Derry and their counterparts in the Orange Order should have had no place in 1825, much less 2025. They are a relic of a bygone era that they can’t realise has been left behind.”

“We can’t forget that it was this same parade in 1969 that ignited the Battle of the Bogside that left over a thousand people injured. Politicians crowing about respect for a ‘Shared Future’ can’t expect us to stand by and applaud a parade that glorifies the murder of our friends and family and the subjugation of our City as they walk through the very centre of it.”

“Derry is a proud, working class, republican city that for the longest time was under the jackboot of Unionist fascism. It is still underfunded, forgotten about and fighting for the very basics to be delivered. Long gone are the days when we remained passive while Loyalists lorded it over us.”