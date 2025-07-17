A poem written by hunger strike martyr and IRA East Tyrone Brigade Volunteer, Martin Hurson, at Easter 1981 during the 1981 hunger strike. On 13 July 1981, he became the sixth of ten men to die in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh in protest against attempts to criminalise the republican struggle.

What compels young men to die

A death so long and cruel

To suffer years of pain and shame

in solitary in jails?

I speak of men like Hughes and Sands, O’Hara and McCreesh

Laying in the blocks of hell where brutality is released.

Untold pain, heartaches, restless lonely nights

Where men find strength within their hearts, to stand for what is right.

Oppression equals slavery and resistance stems from both

And those who fight to end it are soldiers of the truth.

No matter if they recognise the truth in here or not

The products of these years of pain upon them they have brought

This Hunger Strike where young men die not for glory, not for gain

but for recognition of the wars raging through our land.

Lying in their beds this night just bones and clinging flesh

Pale and ashen, cold and worn in the H-Blocks of Long Kesh

They are dying for the people’s cause, not their own or foreign greed

They’ll die if you don’t help them, in this, their hour of need.