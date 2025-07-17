Warning of MI5 agenda behind far-right groups

The infiltration of a former loyalist paramilitary and MI5 agent in anti-immigration groups in the 26 Counties has raised concerns, including for some of those involved.

Mark Sinclair (pictured), a self-confessed former member of the UVF loyalist paramilitary organisation and British spy, addressed an anti-immigration and anti-government rally outside the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street on Tuesday, July 8.

The protesters marched to Leinster House, blocking the Kildare Street entrance and necessitating the deployment of additional Garda personnel.

Sinclair’s involvement followed a pattern of increasing instigation of far-right groups in the 26 Counties by racists and loyalists based in Britain and the North of Ireland.

Ironically, the protest was held outside the GPO, the headquarters of the 1916 Rising, and partly against government plans to redevelop the building, a cause which has attracted several protests by nationalist and republican groups at the site over the past few weeks.

“I’m not here as a loyalist or a protestant,” Sinclair told the crowd outside the GPO to cheers and applause. “I’m here as a citizen journalist and a father of a seven-month-old daughter. I’m just here to support you guys.”

He said the “problem of open borders” was significant in the North, calling for a reinforcement of the partition of the island.

From the loyalist Shankill area of west Belfast, Sinclair has previously admitted he worked for British military intelligence. He is also a cousin of Billy Moore, who was a member of the Shankill Butchers, an infamous serial-killing UVF gang which murdered 19 innocent people in the 1970s.

The protest in Dublin was supposedly held as “a day of unity between nationalists and loyalists” and Sinclair told those gathered at the GPO that the Border between the South and the North “must be closed”.

Event organiser Michelle Keane, who often wears “Make Ireland Great Again” clothing, visited Bangor, County Down, two weeks ago to meet Sinclair at a bonfire being erected for July 12th.

Loyalists previously brought members of the “Coolock Says No” far-right group from Dublin to be present on the streets of Belfast with paramilitaries during heavy anti-immigration rioting and racist arson attacks last August.

Sinclair also attended a large anti-immigration rally in Dublin city centre in April. It was heavily promoted by former mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and was addressed by far-right Dublin councillors, Malachy Steenson and Gavin Pepper.

However, both Steenson and Pepper later disowned Sinclair’s presence at the protest in Dublin.

“Following the platforming of loyalist death squad informer and Shankill Butcher affiliate Mark Sinclair and the acrid fallout from same, I’ll not be participating in future city centre rallies,” Mr Pepper said on social media platform X.

Anti-Imperialist Action Ireland said it condemned “in the strongest possible terms” those who invited Sinclair to speak at the GPO last week.

“The far right and pro-British Imperialist gathering at the GPO today was organised by Kerry-based Michelle Keane, and heard lunatic and deranged calls to uphold a ‘hard British border’ to be introduced between the 6 and 26 counties,” they said.

“All Republicans must stand against these British Agents and their lackeys.”

A spokesperson for Anti-Imperialist Action also condemned efforts by the far-right to claim and adopt Irish revolutionary history as their own.

“It is no wonder these traitors would call for a hard border as they have done nothing in their lives to end the partition and occupation of Ireland, and most of them are so clueless they do not realise there is still a British border in Ireland imposed by force of arms by a foreign administration and military.”

They described the GPO event as “a calculated insult to our martyred dead; it is a direct attack on the Irish people and the unfinished business for the Republic for which they gave their lives.”

“Let us be absolutely clear: the GPO is no place for Free Staters, bigots, loyalist terrorists, or British military agents. It is not a platform for those who spew hate or collaborate with our enemies. It is a revolutionary site, consecrated in the blood of working-class men and women who rose for liberty, equality, and the establishment of a sovereign 32-county Irish Republic.”

The spokesperson continued, “That such an individual was invited to stand and spew their hatred outside the GPO is a damning reflection of the Irish far-right traitors’ ongoing complicity with British imperialist interests – the same interests that tried to crush the Republic in 1916 and in every decade ever since.

“These fascists and racist bigots do not represent Ireland. Their racism, division, and lies are tools of imperialism, designed to turn worker against worker and Irishness into something toxic. They attack the vulnerable, they distort our revolutionary history, and they desecrate the very idea of the Proclamation of 1916.

“To them we say: you have once again shown where your true loyalties lie – and it is not with the Irish people. It is not with saving the GPO or preserving our nation’s revolutionary legacy.

“We remember when UVF British Agents bombed Dublin in 1972, 1973 and 1974. We remember when UVF British Agents tried to bomb the Widow Scallans Pub in Dublin in 1994, but were stopped by IRA Volunteer Martin Doherty who gave his life on active service that night to defend others. We will not stand by while Free State traitors invite British Agents to the GPO.”

The spokesperson concluded, “We call on all Republicans, anti-fascists, trade unionists, workers and all other progressives to rise up in defence of the GPO and all it stands for. We will not stand by and see our revolutionary history or our 32 County Republic proclaimed in 1916 besmirched by traitors. Let the Free Staters, the fascists and British agents know they will never go unopposed on Irish soil.”