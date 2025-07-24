Voting change could move the dial on reunification

The announcement by the London government that it intends to lower the voting age to 16 could advance the process of electoral demographic change in the north of Ireland, with a potential additional swing to nationalists on the order of 1%.

Those aged 16 or over can already vote in local and national elections in Wales and Scotland, but not in the north of Ireland.

Although there is no timeframe for the change, the legislation could be in place before the next election to the Belfast Assembly and the local government elections in the region in 2027.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill described it as a “step forward for democracy”.

“I’ll now be contacting the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, urging him to ensure that the right to vote at 16 applies to the 2027 Assembly and Council elections in the north,” she said.

IRISH UNITY ‘MAKES SENSE’

The move should add some 45,000 people to the electoral register – the equivalent of around 3% of voters in the Six County area.

While polls have begun showing nationalists outnumbering unionists in the Six Counties, the change could advance the dial in the long-promised border poll on Irish reunification. Nationalists are estimated to outnumber unionists among 16- and 17-year-olds by about two to one.

Last week, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for a border poll within the next five years as she told a British TV audience that partition makes no economic sense for either part of Ireland.

“We are now 27 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, as we all know a historic moment where we settled on the democratic and institutional arrangements to end what was a conflict that ran for centuries,” she told the ‘Good Morning Britain’ show.

”We created the space to build peace and reconciliation, build friendships, build relationships across the island of Ireland, but also between Ireland and Britain. At the heart of that agreement is the commitment to a referendum to make the decision on partition.

“Just remember, more than a century ago Ireland was partitioned down the barrel of a British gun. There was no democracy involved. It was imposed on the island, and the consequences of it were literally devastating for our island, and deeply damaging to he relationship between Britain and Ireland. We need to fix all that.

“Politics has changed, we’ve all moved on, the peace has been established, I think we have made enormous strides, all of us, and I think Ireland and Britain and all the political leaders and the people deserve great credit for that.

“Now we’re at a point where we say ‘what’s the next chapter?’ For us, logically, in economic terms, in social terms, in democratic terms, Irish unity makes sense.”

She added: “Why is the Six Counties, the north, consistently in economic difficulties? The answer to that question is because it is not economically viable as a territory. It’s six counties of the historic nine county province of Ulster. It’s cut off from its natural political, social and economic hinterland.

“Since the peace agreement was signed in 1998 the value of the All-Ireland economy has multiplied sixfold. The natural economic activity for a small island like Ireland is the entire island.

“It makes no sense to have partition.”