Very little, very late

The brother of a man shot dead by loyalists acting in collusion with the Crown Forces, and who made the pursuit of truth his lifelong mission, has passed away just days after receiving a deathbed apology from PSNI police chief Jon Boutcher.

Boutcher visited Mr Thompson, who had terminal cancer, at the Mater Hospital in Belfast last Tuesday to read the apology.

He died on Wednesday, before hearing a Supreme Court ruling on the PSNI and the British governments attempts to block information regarding the murder from being released by the coroner, which is due imminently.

Eugene’s only brother, Paul ‘Topper’ Thompson, was shot dead aged 25 after a death squad cut a hole in a Belfast ‘peaceline’ fence to gain entry to a nationalist district close to a British Army base.

Hours earlier, a neighbour reported the hole in the fence at Springfield Park in west Belfast to the then RUC police and British government officials, but no action was taken. State collusion in the killing has always been suspected.

Both Eugene and his mother Margaret, who died in 2004, campaigned tirelessly for over three decades on behalf for justice and truth for their family.

The Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ), which represented Mr Thompson, said it was “deeply saddened to hear” of his passing.

“Eugene’s long campaign for truth and justice following the murder of his brother Paul was a testament to his deep love for his family,” it said in a statement.

“After taking on the fight from his mother Margaret, who had campaigned tirelessly until her death in 2004, Eugene continued with unwavering strength and determination.”

The CAJ said Mr Thompson’s resolve resulted in the recent apology.

“His commitment led to a formal apology from the PSNI Chief Constable earlier this month, acknowledging the failings of the RUC and PSNI in the handling of Paul’s case.

“While no words can undo the past, it was right that this apology came during Eugene’s lifetime.

“Eugene’s resilience over the last thirty years inspired many others in his community who also seek truth for their loved ones.”

In the apology delivered last week, Boutcher confirmed Paul’s murder could have been prevented if the RUC/PSNI had taken “dedicated action” at the time and revealed that the force had failed “to investigate and arrest three potential suspects” and had withheld the identity of a fourth.

Paul Thompson’s case has been the focus of long-standing efforts by the British government and state agencies to prevent information about the murder from reaching his family, which has resulted in three decades of inquest hearings and court cases.

Mr Thompson’s inquest was one of several involving the state use of Public Interest Immunity (PII) secrecy orders that were halted last year.

PII applications are made when the British government does not want information becoming public.

Lawyers claimed any release of information breached the British government’s top-secret ‘Neither Confirm Nor Deny’ (NCND) policy.

Boutcher has admitted that the policy is used to help members of the British Crown Forces and its agents escape justice.

Last year, former Tory Direct Ruler Chris Heaton-Harris and Boutcher took legal action to stop a coroner producing even a limited and censored summary of facts, known as a ‘gist’, at the inquest.

A similar gist issued by a coroner during the inquest of GAA official Sean Brown last year revealed that more than 25 unnamed people were linked by intelligence to the murder, including several state agents.

The PSNI later accepted a court ruling in the Thompson case after the legal challenge was dismissed.

Despite this, the British government referred the case to the Court of Appeal, which was also thrown out. It later lodged the case with the Supreme Court in London, which was heard last month.

Its findings were not delivered before his death despite the court being aware of Mr Thompson’s very serious medical condition.

When contacted last week, a spokesman for the Supreme Court said it “is aware of Mr Thompson’s illness and hospitalisation and would like to express its sympathy.”

State secrecy efforts have actually increased in the wake of the Irish peace process. Police files on both sides of the border continue to mysteriously ‘disappear’, as was reported this week in the case of the murder of INLA volunteer Dominic McGlinchey. And in an unprecedented ruling, the ‘will’ of informer Freddie Scappaticci, who reportedly died in 2023, has been ordered to be sealed for seventy years.

Ahead of its ruling on the Thompson case, which could have repercussions for several cases, a British government document was secretively delivered to the court to claim it is “vital” for the British state and its agents that their activities be always concealed by a blanket ‘Neither Confirm Nor Deny’ policy.

Daniel Holder, director of the CAJ, said the controversial document “only emerged due to the relentless campaigning of Eugene Thompson.”

“It really lays bare what the national security veto is really all about, namely a mechanism which allows ministers to conceal wrongdoing by agents of the state,” he said.

“This NCND policy document openly states that the ‘fact that agents were involved at all’ in an incident should not be disclosed.

“This is not restricted to lawful activities of state agents, but could cover the involvement of informants in serious human rights violations, including kidnap and murder.”

Paying tribute to Mr Thompson, Relatives for Justice (RFJ) said he had “taken on the British government and MI5 and security services” who had done their “damnedest” to prevent him and other families from finding the truth.

“That never give up spirit has led the way,” he said.

In a joint statement with the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ), it added:

“Eugene’s death underscores the human cost of a system designed not to deliver answers, but to delay and deny them.

“Like so many others, Eugene encountered a government more committed to secrecy than to justice. Despite this, he remained resolute in his pursuit of truth, not only for Paul but for all families who have suffered from the State’s failure to protect its citizens and its ongoing refusal to be held to account.

“This case sits within the broader context of the UK Government’s Legacy Act and its deeply flawed new structures, including the ICRIR, which aim to shut down independent legal processes and shield the State from scrutiny.

“RFJ and CAJ extend our deepest sympathies to Eugene’s loved ones, especially Briege. We also reaffirm our support for all families still seeking truth, justice and accountability. Eugene should not have had to fight this long, and he should not have died without answers.

“We will continue that fight in his name and in memory of all those who have been silenced not by time, but by deliberate delay.

“Ar Dheis Dé Go Raibh a Anam.”