Twenty years on from historic statement

A LONG TIME SINCE THE END OF THE LONG WAR

By Gerry Adams (for Léargas)

20 years ago on Monday one of the most historic and transformative events in the Irish peace process took place. On July 28, 2005, the IRA issued a statement which ended its decades long armed struggle. In its statement the IRA said: “The leadership of Óglaigh na hÉireann has formally ordered an end to the armed campaign. This will take effect from 4pm this afternoon. All IRA units have been ordered to dump arms. All Volunteers have been instructed to assist the development of purely political and democratic programmes through exclusively peaceful means. Volunteers must not engage in any other activities whatsoever.”

The IRA leadership also said that it had authorised its representative to engage with the Independent International Commission on Decommissioning to “complete the process to verifiably put its arms beyond use in a way which will further enhance public confidence.” This was confirmed two months later on September 26 by the Commission. The IRA initiative opened up opportunities for progress.

Peace processes are by their very nature challenging and difficult. They frequently fail. Many of the wars of the 1960s and 70s were a response to the colonial occupation and exploitation of native peoples by colonial powers. Africa saw many examples of these.

Some conflicts went on into the 1980s and 90s. Algeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia), Angola, Mozambique, and others, including in Asia the Vietnam War and in the Middle East the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. The South African peace process brought an end to apartheid and witnessed the election of Nelson Mandela as President of that country in 1994. In our own place, our peace process brought an end to decades of conflict and heralded processes of change.

Today, in a world still bedevilled by wars, the Irish peace process is frequently held up internationally as an example of a peace process that is working. The governments occasionally try to root it in the Anglo-Irish Agreement of 1985. But the truth is that it started in the 1970s when republicans began to claim back the word ‘Peace.’

The moves made by the British government, endorsed by the Irish government, from 1970 until the mid-1990s, all failed because they were primarily about defending the status quo, placating political unionism and defeating the IRA. None of the serial ‘talks about talks’, or Conventions or Assemblies, or round table talks that ten different British Secretaries of State commenced between 1972 and 1996, made any meaningful progress.

Why? Because they were partitionist at their core and they excluded elected republican representatives. They were aimed at defeating republicans. And, of course, republicans could not be defeated. But that was not sufficient. Not being defeated was not enough. We had to develop strategies aimed at winning.

This led to a dynamic shift when republicans developed a peace strategy and began to take independent political initiatives that opened up new possibilities. The most important was the IRA cessation in 1994 which Seamus Heaney described at that time: “It created a space in which hope can grow.” He was right.

The 1994 cessation, like the July 2005 announcement, involved no deal or trade-off with the British government. It was the outworking of our efforts to build a viable alternative to conflict. It was a unilateral political initiative taken solely by republicans and involving others here in Ireland and abroad.

Of course, everyone wants peace. But on what terms? For Benjamin Netanyahu peace in the Middle East means the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip and the creation of a single unified Israeli state, including all of the Palestinian territories. But that would not be peace and all sensible people know that.

For unionists and the British government, peace in Ireland meant peace on their terms. But that also is not feasible.

Most thinking unionists know that the game is up. That there is no going back to the old Orange state. There is evidence that some are even now coming around to the view that being part of the union with Britain, outside of the European Union and on a divided island, is not in their best interests.

There are, of course some who refuse to acknowledge the political, electoral and demographic changes that have and are taking place every day. They continue to fight a rearguard action against the referendums provided for in the Good Friday Agreement, but their political strength is much diminished.

However, they are assisted by the British government. And, sadly, also by the Irish government. But the electoral strength of Sinn Féin today is testimony to our determination and the good sense of our strategic goals.

Republicans long ago understood the need to see negotiations as an area of struggle and that our responsibility, along with others is to persuade as many people as possible that Irish unity is the best outcome for all the people of our island. That means us reaching out to our unionist neighbours, especially those prepared to consider how life might be for them, and us, after the union and after partition.

So, twenty years after the IRA initiative of 2005, the challenge for us is to advocate for the full implementation of the Good Friday Agreement and to create the conditions for the holding of the unity referendums. That means pressing for the establishment of Citizens’ Assemblies or Forums in which people can come together in confidence to talk about a new Ireland, what it will look like and what governance and other options are available to us.

It also means that we need a plan for unity. The Irish government carries the greater responsibility for this, but Micheál Martin refuses to develop one. We also need local plans. Wherever you live on the island of Ireland or within the diaspora, if you are a United Irelander you need a unity plan. Unity is not a job of work just for elected representatives. It is for all of us.

We now have the opportunity, not available to previous generations, to win national freedom through peaceful and democratic means. As Bobby Sands said: “If they aren’t able to destroy the desire for freedom, they won’t break you. They won’t break me because the desire for freedom, and the freedom of the Irish people, is in my heart. The day will dawn when all the people of Ireland will have the desire for freedom to show. It is then we’ll see the rising of the moon.”

That will take hard work by all of us, new phases of struggle, of activism and of active campaigning.

In 2004 the DUP walked away from a possible agreement and the peace process looked for all the world as if it was finished. But republicans stepped up to the mark and this Saturday at 2pm in the Balmoral Hotel a public meeting will be held to discuss the historic 2005 events and their implications, twenty years on, for a new Ireland.

IRA LEADERSHIP SURRENDERS – 20 YEARS ON

By Lasair Dhearg

“The leadership of Óglaigh na hÉireann has formally ordered an end to the armed campaign.”

So marked the end of a 36 year long campaign of armed struggle against the British occupation of Ireland, and the effective disbandment of the Irish Republican Army, one of the most effective and sophisticated working-class guerrilla armies the world has ever seen.

Monday 28th July 2025 marks 20 years since the order was given to all IRA units to dump arms. It was the final act in what can only be seen as a long-planned winding down of the revolutionary Republican Movement.

In hindsight, from the moment the ‘Armalite & Ballot Box’ strategy was first formulated in 1981, the IRA’s demise was inevitable, so long as it allowed itself to be controlled and steered by those loyal to the political leadership of Sinn Féin. The strategy helped Sinn Féin to begin its process of growth that led it to where it is today. However, over time, this dual strategy proved to be irreconcilable, and the political strategy took precedence over the armed struggle. Long before the 2005 surrender, the IRA had already succumbed to political pressure from Sinn Féin and despite what was being said in public, armed struggle was no longer seen as a legitimate means by which to achieve the aim of a Socialist Republic, an aim which itself was in the process of being abandoned.

Military action was by then seen as unacceptably embarrassing to their new political masters in London, who in the best colonial traditions, had agreed to accept them into the establishment, if only they helped to administer their occupation. In doing so the aspirations of future generations of Irish people were instead to be confined to begging their foreign occupiers for the right to determine their own destiny.

Notably absent from the statement was any reference to a Socialist Republic or indeed a reference to the economic liberation of the Irish working class, a reflection of the increasing moderation in the language of those at the forefront of the Republican Movement over many years, a process that has continued in the years since. The total neglect of an adequate analysis of the social question has caused great damage to the Republican Movement in the eyes of many working-class people.

“All Volunteers have been instructed to assist the development of purely political and democratic programmes through exclusively peaceful means.”

The terms of surrender had long been a sticking point in negotiations between Sinn Féin and the British government. Ultimately, the army’s capitulation to British and Unionist demands, and the continued British role in controlling Irish affairs, was the price paid to secure political power.

Volunteers were sold a military surrender, on the basis that, with Sinn Féin’s place in the halls of power secure, they could now advance the goal of Irish unity through ‘exclusively peaceful means’.

Two decades on, and 27 years since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, it is evident that this strategy has failed to advance the struggle for a Socialist Republic any further than it was before the statement of surrender in July of 2005. More than 330,000 people in the Six County State live in poverty. As we have outlined in previous documents, the most deprived areas in the Six Counties have a suicide rate almost twice that of the least deprived areas, and more people have died from suicide since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement than those who died as a direct result of the conflict in the preceding three decades.

Mental illness is now recognised as one of the biggest causes of individual distress and misery in our societies and cities, comparable to poverty and unemployment, and the Six Counties is, per capita, the most dangerous place in Europe for women.

Our communities are blighted by rampant drug use, criminality is rife, with violent crime on the rise, and despite the eagerness with which certain politicians have been cheerleading for the PSNI, people here now feel less safe than they have in many decades.

This strategy has given us continued poverty, worsening homelessness, drug abuse, mental health crises and increased domestic violence, all inflicted by the violence of the capitalist system. People do not feel safe even in their own communities and despite all this, former Republicans still resolutely stand behind the PSNI. It has been a disaster for the working class, and a windfall for those who walk the halls of power.

The 1998 ‘peace’ agreement, the subsequent surrender of the Republican Movement to an occupying power, and the transfer of the Republican arsenal to British forces did precisely one thing; it ended the violence directed at the British state and its political, economic and security apparatus – it did not end the violence of the economic system imposed by that apparatus, which is still very much with us decades on, and shows no sign of leaving.

Above all, the British government still occupy Six Counties in Ireland and show next to no interest in relinquishing control of them anytime soon. More than 20,000 British security personnel continue to enforce this occupation. Despite immense efforts to keep it going, Stormont has been suspended for almost ten years since the Good Friday Agreement was signed.

Nothing we were promised at the time or in the years since has been delivered. Despite Sinn Féin, including many of those in leadership positions at the time, being in government for much of the last twenty years.

The present state of the Republican Movement remains perilous. By no means do all Republicans agree with the decision to lay down arms at the time it was made, in fact many were very vocal in predicting the shape of things to come. The failure to prevent the migration of support from Revolutionary politics to soft nationalism now means that we have an uphill battle to fight. Where previous leaders abandoned their assignment, the task of activists today is to build a new generation of Republicanism, equipped to once again take on the job of removing the British presence in Ireland and the establishment of a new Socialist and Republican economic order across all of Ireland’s Thirty Two Counties. That is – to rebuild republicanism from the rubble that was left for us.

The use of armed struggle in the pursuit of the Irish Socialist Republic is a strategic decision that those in the future must take when the time comes. The right of the Irish people to use force of arms to remove an occupying power is predicated on that power having no right to be here – it is an entirely legitimate means with which to resist occupation, in the past, now and into the future. To condemn any generation for fulfilling that right, is to condemn all generations who walked that path before them. We will never condemn those who choose to utilise it in the pursuit of a Socialist Republic.

Because of the decisions made not just in the act of surrender in 2005, but in the preceding decades, including the decision to accede to the Good Friday Agreement and the further surrender of the Republican arsenal to British forces, the revolutionary potential of the Irish people has been severely hampered. That arsenal was acquired over many years and at great risk to the volunteers and supporters who acquired and transported them for use in the defence of the Irish people.

Some might say that the actions of those in leadership positions in 2005 to end the armed campaign could have been justified on a temporary and strategic basis, but the complete destruction of all arms in their possession, was a reckless, unnecessary and irresponsible act. It has condemned future generations to undergo the long journey of rebuilding the Republican movement from the ash heap that was left. Rather than end the conflict, it has simply prolonged its conclusion, until the impetus and strength of the working class reaches the stage in which it sees fit to finally establish a Thirty Two County Socialist Republic.

The IRA leadership surrendered – not the IRA.