Times are changing as festival crowds beat censors

An attempt to silence Irish-speaking hip-hop band Kneecap at last weekend’s Glastonbury festival instead saw another band deliver an even stronger message of defiance and resistance.

Around a hundred innocent Palestinians continue to be slaughtered by the Israeli military on a daily basis, a fact which has been studiously ignored by the British media and establishment.

But that still has not matched the apparent shock of the mainstream media at the sight of crowds at Glastonbury, a high-end English music festival, chanting ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Death to the IDF’ along with rap band Bob Vylan. After camera directors had been told to pull the plug on Kneecap, the scenes were broadcast live by the BBC in error.

In the run-up to the festival, several politicians called for Kneecap to be removed from the line-up and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said their performance would not be “appropriate”.

Singer Mo Chara is now on bail after appearing in court last month charged with supposed “terrorist” offences arising from his stage performances at gigs through the years, based on allegations transparently motivated by his band’s opposition to the genocide in Palestine.

Hailing the huge public support for his case, the 27-year-old, real name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaid said “Glastonbury, I’m a free man” as he took to the West Holts Stage at the festival on Saturday. Another band member, Naoise Ó Caireallain, who performs under the name Moglaí Bap, explained: “The Prime Minister of your country, not mine, said he didn’t want us to play, so f*** Keir Starmer.”

And while their performance was blocked from the BBC broadcast, it was carried live on social media through the smartphone of fast-thinking Welsh progressive ‘Helen from Wales’, Helen Wilson. She held her phone up for over an hour for over 1.8 million social media users to get a glimpse of the blacklisted performance.

But the damage had already been done to the BBC after an earlier act, Bob Vylan, an anti-establishment English punk rap duo based in London, came on stage and openly called for the military defeat of the Israeli Army, winning the vocal support of those present.

The “Glastonbury chants scandal” dominated the British media for days, with howls of outrage from genocide denialists who called for the head of the BBC to be sacked.

It was described as “an appalling pro-terrorist broadcast” by hardline unionist Jim Allister. Amid defamatory attempts to depict the band’s opposition to the Israeli Army as antisemitism, English police declared a “hate crime incident”.

But the media witch-hunt, familiar to Irish republicans, offered a backdrop for Zionists to advance moves to outlaw Palestine Action, a peaceful protest campaign seeking an end to the killing in Gaza. Following a vote at Westminster on Wednesday, membership of the group could soon bring a jail sentence of 14 years.

The legislation passed with 385 MPs voting to ban the group, while 26 voted against a move which has been strongly condemned by the United Nations. The main beneficiary is Israel, which has been escalating its campaign of horrific daily massacres in Gaza.

A US-backed ‘aid distribution’ scheme, operating with impunity as a killing field for the IDF and its collaborators has now massacred, with machine guns and tanks, over 500 starving Palestinians who have gone there to seek food, and injured thousands more.

The bombing of those sheltering in tents have now become routine and continue to deliver a huge attrition of the Gaza population, with the lowest estimates now at 57,000 dead.

On Monday, in a possible response to the events at Glastonbury, a beach cafe used by journalists, artists and others for its internet access, was blown to pieces. A US-made 500lb bomb was dropped on the makeshift building, killing young and old, women and men, in a horrific scene of carnage.

The use of the powerful and indiscriminate weapon – that generates a massive blast wave and scatters shrapnel over a wide area – to kill high numbers of civilians has become just the latest Israeli war crimes.

However, a popular movement against the governments of the EU, US and Britain may finally be turning the tide.

In Ireland, campaigners are fighting tooth and nail to prevent the Dublin government from watering down long-delayed legislation to place sanctions on Israel. It has previously voted down legislation that could have ended Israel’s sale of war bonds which have raised €418m across Europe since October 2023.

But there has been a welcome for Trinity College Dublin’s historic decision to sever institutional links with all Israeli institutions and universities. The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) called it a “landmark step in academic rejection of Apartheid Israel’s regime of occupation, ethnic cleansing, human rights abuses, war crimes, and genocide against the Palestinian people.”

“The IPSC pays tribute to the student activists, academics, TCD staff, trade unionists, taskforce members, and all who pushed the university authorities to take this huge step,” it said.

“Trinity will now stand on the right side of history, as it did with South African Apartheid in the past, but it is nevertheless disappointing that it took so long to get to this position – and we echo the view of TCD Students’ Union that it remains disappointing that Trinity has not withdrawn from ongoing projects involving Israeli partners who provide military technology and training that will run until 2029.”

“Nonetheless, we celebrate each and every step towards de-normalising relations with the genocidal, apartheid state of Israel. We call on the Irish government and the EU to pay heed to the changing climate, and to act to bring an end to all Irish state complicity with the apartheid regime.”