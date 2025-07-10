Tensions as body scanner used to isolate prisoner

The Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association (IRPWA) has warned against the “ongoing antagonistic attitude” of the prison administration at Maghaberry after the riot squad was deployed in response to tensions at the jail.

It came after prisoner Brian Carron was subjected to punishment isolation following an allegation last week that he had failed an X-ray body scan following an appearance at Laganside Court.

The IRPWA said it was another example of the “weaponisation” of the body scanner being used to target a prisoner.

“The only conclusion that can be drawn in these circumstances is that this is yet another deliberate attempt to intimidate and victimise Brian by placing him ‘on the boards’”, they said.

“Brian had no contact with any individual today other than the screws themselves. He was handcuffed throughout the entire duration of his journey to and from court.

“No other explanation can withstand any objective scrutiny. We demand that Brian is immediately returned to his comrades on the Republican landing of Roe House.”

Due to a continued lack of cooperation from prison authorities, republican prisoners refused to lockup.

“Instead of engaging in dialogue or seeking any meaningful resolution, the Governor arrived at Roe House and refused outright to engage with Republican Prisoners or address the issues at hand.

“This refusal to communicate served only to escalate the situation further.

“In a clear act of provocation and an unnecessary show of force, the riot squad was deployed which was an aggressive move designed to intimidate and suppress rather than resolve tensions.

“It was not until 8:45pm that Republican Prisoners were eventually locked up, highlighting the complete breakdown of communication and the intransigence of the Maghaberry regime.

The IRPWA called for an immediate end to the “punitive and confrontational approach” being adopted by the Maghaberry administration.

“This latest incident is part of a broader pattern of harassment, obstruction, and disrespect directed toward Republican Prisoners in Roe House. The IRPWA stands in solidarity with Republican Prisoners and calls for all those concerned with human rights and injustice to demand accountability and justice in the face of these ongoing abuses.”