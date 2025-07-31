An “interlocutor” is reportedly to be appointed next week by the Dublin and London governments to hold talks with republican armed groups and loyalist paramilitaries.

It was previously reported in February that the two governments would appoint an independent expert to examine the potential for a “process of engagement”.

It is not yet clear what the purpose of the talks might be, or to what extent the appointed person will be negotiating on behalf of the two governments. According to the Belfast Telegraph, the New IRA has already ruled out its involvement.

Its report said the ‘interlocutor’ will decide if there is support for a formal process to facilitate what was described as “paramilitary group transition.”

British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn has stated there will be a programme of engagement to “scope out perceived barriers to paramilitary group disbandment and to consider whether they might be addressed through a formal process”.

He went on: “We will ask the Independent Expert to produce a final report within 12 months setting out their conclusions on whether there is merit in a formal process and whether there would be public support for it, and if so, how it could be established to have the highest chance of success”.

If the appointment goes ahead, the interlocutor would operate under the auspices of the MI5-linked ‘Independent Reporting Commission’. Formerly the Independent Monitoring Commission, it was set up in 2004 to publish official state intelligence reports on the activities of loyalist paramilitaries and republican armed groups.

IFI DEFUNDED

Separately, the British government has said it is ending its funding of the ‘International Fund for Ireland’ (IFI), an organisation set up by in 1986 by Dublin and London. It comes in the wake of the withdrawal of US support.

The organisation has been accused by nationalists of effectively colluding with loyalist paramilitaries by indirectly channeling funds to UDA and UVF groups. It has an annual budget of some €14 million and has also received funds from Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The announcement comes almost exactly 20 years since the Provisional IRA moved to disarm - but in that time, the state-funded loyalist gangs have grown to become some of the largest crime organisations in Western Europe.

The IFI has also provided funding to a small selection of nationalist and cross-community organisations. Budgetary pressures have been blamed for the decision to pull the funding.

Sinn Féin’s North Belfast MP John Finucane said the move was “deeply concerning” and said he planned to raise the issue with British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn.

“It is extremely concerning that the British government is to cut funding for IFI,” Mr Finucane said.

“IFI was established to promote peace, reconciliation and a better future for all communities across Ireland. Peace is hard-won and hard-fought. It can never be taken for granted, and crucial funds like this must continue to be supported.”