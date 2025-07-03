Strong opposition to plan to redevelop 1916 HQ

The Dublin government’s plans to redevelop the General Post Office (GPO) as a mixed-use “flagship” site have been met with unified criticism as community leaders, politicians, and cultural organisations all accuse the government of disrespecting the nation’s revolutionary heritage.

The proposal, spearheaded by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, would see the historic building, the headquarters of the 1916 Rising, developed into retail and office components.

While framed as an initiative to enhance Dublin’s public space and urban life, nationalists and republicans see it as a veiled attempt to sell off Irish history and disconnect the public from one of the defining landmarks of Ireland’s fight for independence.

Last week, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald delivered a scathing response to the government’s announcement, stating that it is “disgraceful” the government “intends to turn this historic building, an iconic site of our nation’s struggle for freedom, into shopping units and office space for corporations.”

While the plan includes a museum and cultural centre, McDonald said this was “hard to take at face value” and referenced the government’s decision to “back the handing over of the Moore Street battlefield site to a British property developer to pave over for profit.”

“In no other country that fought for its independence would you encounter such blatant disrespect of the nation’s hallowed ground,” she added. “People want the post office to remain where it has served customers since 1818.”

Sinn Féin has called for the creation of a 1916 Cultural Quarter that links the GPO, Moore Street, and Parnell Square, and has published a detailed vision in Aengus Ó Snodaigh’s Bill. “I want a plan that will bring the area’s heritage, traditions and community forward together,” said McDonald, “not another shopping centre built on the sacred ground of Ireland’s revolutionary history.”

On 29 June, Ms McDonald and Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty launched a national petition titled “Save the GPO,” calling on the public to reject the government’s vision and support an alternative rooted in history, culture, and education.

“It is shocking that this Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael government has time and time again turned its face against the preservation of our revolutionary history in favour of shopping centres and commercial developments,” McDonald said.

“They have backed the plan of a British property developer to turn the Moore Street Battlefield site into commercial space. They refused to call the National Children’s Hospital after Dr. Kathleen Lynn, a pioneer medic and heroine of 1916, despite a Dáil vote supporting it. Last week the Taoiseach and leader of Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin announced the Government’s plan for the sell-off of the GPO.”

“It is incredible that they want to turn one of the most iconic sites of Ireland’s struggle for freedom into shops and office space. This is the building outside which Pádraig Pearse in Easter 1916 read the Proclamation of the Irish Republic. These streets in this area are the physical environs of one of the seminal chapters in Ireland’s long fight for independence.”

“In any other city in the world we would see visionary, ambitious plans to develop the site, preserving our rebel history with a national museum, arts and culture, education, tourism and homes to make it a living, breathing area.”

Deputy Peadar Tóibín, leader of Aontú, denounced the government’s plans in emphatic terms, warning of a continued trend of cultural neglect and commodification.

“Is there nothing sacred anymore in this country. Is commercialism more important than Connolly?” he asked.

“Even the very mention of the GPO pulls at the heart strings of Irish men and women. It is in our croíthe. Our bones. We have a visceral attachment to it and love and respect for it. To us it’s not just a building.

“It was the site of the headquarters of the 1916 rising, the seminal moment in the birth of our nation. The rights of every Minister in the Dail to govern come directly from the sacrifice made in that building.

“Their very sovereignty to be able to make a decision about that building comes from the huge sacrifices made in that building.

“It’s clear however that sovereignty is not valued by this government and it’s possible that the building is an embarrassing reminder of this to the government.”

He called for support for a public demonstration on Tuesday the 8th July outside the GPO at 7pm.

Mr Tóibín also expressed outrage at the condition of Moore Street, which he called “the most important battlefield in the country.”

“Moore Street, a national monument and the most important battlefield in the country where the rebels of 1916 fought around its laneways, a tiny band of visionaries who were determined and dedicated to a true and free Republic, has been allowed to fall into decaying dereliction. Now it’s used by people for openair drinking, drug taking and to defecate. This is what FF and FG think of our historical and cultural heritage.”

Éire Nua, a recently established independent republican organisation, also issued a strong condemnation of the GPO redevelopment, particularly the idea that it could become an office for the state-run broadcaster, RTÉ.

“The latest proposals to ‘redevelop’ the General Post Office, our national shrine into office blocks or a broadcasting HQ are a disgraceful insult to the Irish Republic declared on its steps in 1916,” they said in a statement.

“The GPO is not just a building. It is sacred ground. It is where Irish men and women stood against the British Empire and declared a sovereign Republic a promise yet to be fulfilled in full.”

“Turning it into office space for civil servants or a base for RTÉ the mouthpiece of the establishment is nothing short of historical vandalism.

“These proposals are not about honouring the past; they are about erasing it. Sanitising it. Paving over it with bureaucracy and corporate style branding.

Éire Nua spokesman Paul Callen said RTÉ has “no business” in the GPO and had long been used to suppress dissent and prop up partitionist narratives.

“The GPO is not for rent. We will not allow it to become a commercial asset on some minister’s spreadsheet.

“A museum is the bare minimum. And not a sanitised, State-approved version of history but a living, honest, and radical space that tells the real story of 1916 and the unfinished struggle for national liberation.”