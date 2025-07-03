Statements by Bob Vylan

The immediate response of the English rap band ‘Bob Vylan’ to the furore over its chants in support of Palestine at the Glastonbury festival, and on the following day.

Today, a good many people would have you believe a punk band is the number one threat to world peace. Last week it was a Palestine pressure group, the week before that it was another band.

We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine.

A machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed much of gaza.

We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction.

The government doesn’t want us to ask why they remain silent in the face of this atrocity? To ask why they aren’t doing more to stop the killing? To feed the starving? The more time they talk about Bob Vylan, the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction.

We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first. We will not be the last. And if you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up, too.

Free Palestine.

As I lay in bed this morning, my phone buzzing non stop, inundated with messages of both support and hatred, I listen to my daughter typing out loud as she fills out a school survey asking for her feedback on the current state of her school dinners.

She expressed that she would like healthier meals, more options and dishes inspired by other parts of the world.

Listening to her voice her opinions on a matter that she cares about and affects her daily, reminds me that we may not be doomed after all.

Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.

As we grow older and our fire possibly starts to dim under the suffocation of adult life and all its responsibilities, it is incredibly important that we encourage and inspire future generations to pick up the torch that was passed to us.

Let us display to them loudly and visibly the right thing to do when we want and need change. Let them see us marching in the streets, campaigning on ground level, organising online and shouting about it on any and every stage that we are offered.

Today it is a change in school dinners, tomorrow it is a change in foreign policy.