Solidarity with victims of new British censorship

The banning of British peace campaign ‘Palestine Action’ by the British government has been condemned by the Bloody Sunday March committee.

Members of Palestine Action visited Derry to express their solidarity with victims three years ago.

Kate Nash is an organiser of the annual Bloody Sunday march who saw her brother shot dead and her father seriously wounded by the British Army in the infamous 1972 massacre in which 14 civil rights demonstrators were killed.

She described the decision as “disgraceful” and said Palestine Action had saved lives by taking direct action against weapons firms involved in the genocide in Gaza.

Ms Nash said: “Palestine Action are heroes. There are no ifs or buts about that. It has saved lives by shutting down companies who are arming the Gaza genocide.

“People should remember that our loved ones who died on Bloody Sunday were also called terrorists by the British government. All these years later we still fight for justice for them.

“Palestine Action joined us in Derry for the 50th Anniversary of the massacre. They brought us solidarity, and we send them solidarity now.”

The use of authoritarian manoeuvres to silence those speaking out against the genocide has dramatically increased in recent weeks across Europe. In the US, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese is the latest high profile figure to be sanctioned for her efforts to end the conflict.

It comes as UNICEF, the UN agency for the humanitarian protection and aid of children, warned that children in Gaza are now being subjected to enforced water deprivation as well as forced starvation. The decision to do so is “purely political”, according to UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, who revealed this week that over the past 21 months, Israel has killed an average of one Palestinian child every hour.

In London, demonstrators who gathered in Parliament Square on Saturday at a statue of Mahatma Gandhi - silently holding signs supporting Palestine Action - were arrested by the police there.

Chants of “shame” were heard as the protestors, including women and elderly, were hauled away on “terrorism” charges. Twenty-nine were arrested, among them an 83-year-old priest, Reverend Sue Parfitt.

She was heard saying: “Free Palestine, stop the genocide, I oppose genocide, I support the rights of the Palestinian people, I support freedom of speech, I support freedom of assembly.”

The proscription of Palestine Action took place after RAF warplanes were struck by red paint during one of their protests.

The move was facilitated by lies and smears in the British media that the group could have been funded by Iran.

However, protests continue to take place after it was admitted this week that British military equipment had been “gifted” to Israel during the genocide.

It also emerged that some 80 British mercenaries are serving in some of Israel’s “craziest” combat units in Gaza. Some have said they view Palestinian fighters as “rats” and “animals.” As reported by the Declassified UK website, the soldiers have pledged to “kill these sons of whores” and “start pummelling them again.”

It also emerged that the Tony Blair Institute, run by notorious former British prime minister Tony Blair, is participating in a project to develop an ethnically cleansed Gaza plan that envisaged kick-starting the enclave’s economy with a “Trump Riviera” and an “Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone.”

In a statement, Ms Nash said: “History will not be kind to Keir Starmer and his government. Their role in arming and facilitating genocide in Gaza will never be forgiven or forgotten.

“Palestine Action and other groups who risk their liberty to stop violence and mayhem will be revered like the Suffragettes, or the Civil Rights Movement.

“The Bloody Sunday March Committee send our unstinting love and solidarity to our comrades in Palestine Action. We shall overcome.”