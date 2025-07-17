‘Shameful’ displays as Orangemen march

The annual ‘Twelfth’ parades by the Protestant Orange Order took place this year with several provocative displays of anti-Catholic hate.

The coat-trailing parades marked the 334th anniversary of the medieval Battle of the Boyne in County Meath, when the Protestant King William of Orange defeated the Catholic King James II. The battle is still celebrated by hardline Protestants in parts of Ireland and Scotland.

The ‘Rathcoole Protestant Boys’ band provocatively played ‘The Sash’, (pictured) just yards from the office of Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly on the Antrim Road in Glengormley, north of Belfast. Band members were seen prancing around during Saturday’s ‘return’ parade on July 12.

Some members and a number of spectators changed the lyrics from “It was worn in Derry” to “It was worn in Londonderry” as they belted out the words for nationalists to hear.

It breached a ruling by the Parades Commission, which imposed restrictions on the march, including a ban on stoppages or delays and ordered bands to “refrain from using words or behaviour which could reasonably be perceived as intentionally sectarian”.

Residents from areas close to Mr Kelly’s office had made representations ahead of the march. They cited concerns about disruption and access for emergency services, rather than sectarian provocation.

Last week, a similar parade in the same area also generated nationalist anger.

Sinn Féin councillor Michael Goodman branded the latest incident as “shameful”.

“A respectful 12th in Glengormley? This parade should never have been allowed and should never be allowed in future,” he wrote on X.

“They have no understanding of respect for this community or any other. The PSNI and Parades Commission have a lot to answer for. Shameful.”

A controversial return parade also passed the interface Ardoyne shops area in north Belfast for the first time in eight years.

The return parade on Sunday passed off without protest, although local priest Father Gary Donegan warned about increased tension in the Ardoyne community.

He said: “We had eight years of an agreement which facilitated morning parades with no return. Things started to break down in that agreement two years ago.

“Ultimately, yesterday passed by peacefully with no issues, but the return was always the issue.

“When it was determined this would actually happen there was a lot of sense of trepidation within the community, a lot of sense of tension. People were just hoping it would pass by, which it did.”

Fr Donegan said there had been a “conscious decision” by the community not to hold a sit-down protest against the march, an action which has been violently attacked by the PSNI in the past.

He said: “Because of the sense of the tension in the lead-up to this, the less attention drawn to it the better.”

Fr Donegan said future return Orange parades through the area are now in the “hands of the Parades Commission”.

He said: “There was an agreement that took a lot of negotiating at the time. Now that that seems to be no longer in existence, it is going to be each and every time the issues that pertain to this are going to be on the table each time this happens.”

Several parades this year saw known unionist paramilitaries openly walking behind UDA and UVF banners, and often accompanied by members of the PSNI.

One convicted loyalist bomber and major suspect in the Loughinisland massacre led part of the east Belfast parade, one of the largest Orange Order parades of the year. Gorman McMullan (71) is a flag carrier in the ‘UVF Regimental Band’ from east Belfast.

Six men died when the UVF carried out a machine-gun attack on the Heights Bar in the quiet Catholic village of Loughinisland in rural County Down in 1994. Five others were seriously wounded.

Other parades, including major events in Scarva, County Down, heard loyalist bands play renditions of the deeply sectarian ‘No Pope of Rome’ and the ultra-violent ‘Billy Boys’.

As part of its bizarre television coverage of the day’s events, ‘GB News’ was hosted in part by former Labour Party advisor Scarlett McGwire, who admitted the events being broadcast by the channel were sectarian.

“I think we have to understand that it is a sectarian celebration. While the Protestants—the majority in Northern Ireland—are very, very happy with it, actually the celebrations have been used... I mean, it used to be the marching season and there was always—there was terrible violence,“ she said.

“Now, a lot of the violence in Northern Ireland, because of the peace deal, thank goodness, has gone. But it’s still sectarian. I mean, it’s remembering, you know, a battle many years ago.

“I’d like to say that my great-great-great whatever grandfather, who was head of the Maguire clan, was hung, drawn and quartered by Cromwell’s people. And my dad always remembered it.

“What I’m saying is that we have to understand that while it’s a celebration—and it’s really, really important that it goes on, right? I’m not trying to ban it—it is sectarian. And many people in Northern Ireland have found July the 12th very frightening.”