RUC ‘failings’ in murder of Tyrone teen

An independent review has been recommended of the RUC/PSNI police ‘investigation’ into the murder of a Catholic teenager in County Tyrone in 1973, after it emerged that two suspects were members of the force.

It comes after the Office of the Police Ombudsman found “numerous failings” in how the PSNI (formerly RUC) handled the case, with just eight documented contacts with the family of 18-year-old Marian Beattie.

She had been attending a charity dance in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, in March 1973 to listen to her brother playing in the band.

The teenager was last seen leaving the dance with a young man just after 1 a.m. Her partially clothed body was found at the bottom of a nearby quarry.

No one has ever been charged or convicted over her murder.

An independent review has been recommended after the Office of the Police Ombudsman said it had uncovered “organisational and systemic” issues.

“In 50-plus years after her murder, up until earlier this year, there were only eight documented contacts between the police and the family,” it said. “It is understandable that they have lost confidence and trust in the police.”

The RUC/PSNI made comments to the family on four separate occasions that led them to believe there were links between the suspects and either military/security services, paramilitaries, or the police themselves.

The Ombudsman’s Office also said it found that three suspects had links to armed groups, and two were former RUC/PSNI members, and that lines of inquiry were “outstanding”.

Lawyer Darragh Mackin, acting for Ms Beattie’s family, said the report should “serve as a lightning-strike reminder of the need for urgent and immediate action to ensure no other women are systematically failed by the very state that should protect them.”

He said the family “now look forward to engaging with the Chief Constable in the weeks ahead.”

“The facts of this investigation speak for themselves. In 50 years, the police contacted this family a mere eight times. Such blatant disregard for the family of Marian is indicative of the inherent lacklustre approach adopted,” he said.

“Today’s revelations confirm that three suspects had paramilitary links and two were former police officers. The family have always believed that such connections have played a direct role in the obfuscation and procrastination adopted in failing to investigate Marian’s murder.”

He continued: “Marian’s case confirms that women in this jurisdiction have not been safe for five decades.

“Today’s report should serve as a lightning-strike reminder of the need for urgent and immediate action to ensure no other women are systematically failed by the very state that should protect them.

“Gender-based violence had no place in society in 1973 and it has no place in 2025. In Marian’s memory, it is time for action.”