Raids and harassment linked to political policing

Saoradh has condemned a wave of violent and provocative raids carried out by the Crown Forces in the Creggan area of Derry.

In the early hours of Monday morning, British police and soldiers operating out of armoured vehicles carried out raids on a number of homes in what Saoradh described as a “calculated” campaign of harassment and “psychological warfare” against an “already besieged community”.

“Under the guise of so-called ‘security operations’, these occupying forces have once again terrorised residents - smashing doors, intimidating families, and traumatising children in scenes reminiscent of the worst days of British militarism in Ireland,” they said.

“Elderly residents were left shaken, while young people were subjected to physical force and verbal abuse under the watchful eyes of masked gunmen and intelligence operatives.

“This latest act of political policing is part of a broader strategy of repression aimed at silencing dissent, criminalising republicanism, and reinforcing British rule in the Occupied Six Counties.

“Saoradh sees these raids not as isolated events but as deliberate attacks on working-class communities who continue to resist British occupation and its agents in uniform.

“While the PSNI parades itself internationally as a ‘reformed’ police service, its actions today, and every day, expose its true nature as a paramilitary force in service to the British state and its imperial interests in Ireland. Likewise, the presence of British soldiers on our streets is a stark reminder that partition is maintained through force and coercion.

“Saoradh stands in solidarity with the people of Creggan and all communities under siege by Crown Forces. We call on all those who oppose British interference in Irish affairs to condemn these actions and stand firm in the face of repression. The resolve of revolutionary republicans remains unbroken. We will not be intimidated, silenced, or criminalised.”

But in a further provocation, Saoradh National Chairperson, Stephen Murney was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He was detained on allegations of attending an “illegal procession” related to a white-line picket in support of republican prisoners.

The white-line picket in question was a static protest along a road, and not a procession. Such protests are frequently organised in the north of Ireland to raise attention to issues of concern, particularly on prisoner issues.

“This is merely the latest in a long line of petty attempts to harass Stephen and his family,” Saoradh said.

“The fact that they chose to attend the house in the early hours, fully aware that young children would be sleeping, is further evidence of their vindictive tactics.”

Anti-Imperialist Action Ireland also condemned the arrest over the protest, which some of its members attended. They said the arrest of Mr Murney was “designed to harass and intimidate his family and particularly his children”.

They said the actions of the RUC/PSNI “demonstrate that they remain at war with Irish Republicans”.