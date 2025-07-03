PSNI protect inflammatory Orange parades

A 400-metre-long steel barrier was required to protect local nationalist homes prior to an annual sectarian parade by the anti-Catholic Orange Order through East Belfast, which is supposedly held to mark the Battle of the Somme of World War One.

The coat-trailing parade, the largest of the day’s events, has led to serious disturbances in the past. Since 2002, a steel barrier has been erected every year to seal in residents of the nationalist Short Strand area and prevent clashes (pictured, right).

Despite being notorious for displays of drink-fuelled tribalism, the parade is claimed as a tribute to unionist heritage by loyalists. This year’s parade again (pictured, lower left) involved bands playing sectarian tunes, including the Famine Song and No Pope of Rome, and increased tensions across Belfast.

While nationalist politicians generally avoid criticism of unionist parades, it was left to social media to frame a response.

“This place is a putrid sectarian sinkhole. Year after year they put Catholics behind an iron wall so that fat alcoholics in milkmen’s uniforms can waddle past making a racket like a fire in a pet shop. And the BBC, BelTel and News Letter do celebratory specials. God almighty,” wrote X user, ‘Squinter’.

So-called ‘band parades’ have also been taking place in advance of the Twelfth, the annual peak of the Protestant marching season, including a number which controversially go through or past nationalist areas.

One such parade was forced through a nationalist area of Glengormley last week, escorted by the PSNI, who adopted a heavy-handed approach, pushing away residents who refused to take cover inside their homes (pictured, above left).

The 32 County Sovereignty Committee condemned the “clownish” parade and the PSNI, who they said had sought to initiate clashes.

“While the Crown Forces shoved, lashed out and hemmed in residents, loyalists marched by to the tunes of the Sash and the Famine Song, cheering and dancing like drunken clowns while issuing threats,” they said.

After the parade had passed, the PSNI withdrew, only to do a u-turn and again confront locals. When challenged by residents, one PSNI member reportedly said “they shouldn’t be singing about the IRA.”

The PSNI were also accused of prowling the area to “corner” children and threaten them if they didn’t give information.

The 32CSM cited a Parades Commission determination that all participants “must behave with due regard to the rights, traditions and feelings of others in the vicinity.”

They stated: “It is clear this determination was just a box-ticking exercise, as even Belfast City councillors stopped to take selfies in front of hemmed-in residents for their Facebook pages stating ‘there will always be orange feet on our streets.’

“From the get-go, the parade going this route was about one thing only: antagonising and intimidating local residents, and the PSNI operation is nothing short of a hike back to the days of the RUC.”