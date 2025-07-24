‘Oversight’ or cover-up? RUC policing themselves

A former RUC and PSNI police ‘intelligence’ chief, Hugh Hume, has been appointed to effectively head the Police Ombudsman’s Office, a body charged with holding the PSNI to account in the wake of the Good Friday Agreement.

The absurd situation has been highlighted by former Police Ombudsman Nuala O’Loan. Hume (pictured) took over the duties of outgoing ombudsman Marie Anderson following her departure last month.

Ms O’Loan said she has been reluctant to speak out in the past, but that the office of Police Ombudsman was established to be independent and offer impartial investigations of policing conduct.

“The perception of the independence and impartiality is damaged when somebody who has held high rank in a police service which is being investigated, the RUC/PSNI, is running the office of the Police Ombudsman,” she said.

“I have hesitated to comment on the running of the office, which I formerly held, but I think the situation has now got to the stage where there now is actively no ombudsman, the powers appear to have been delegated to somebody who was a former senior RUC/PSNI officer.”

Saoradh said the move exposed the “farcical” nature of the claims of “independent oversight” of policing within the Six County state.

In a post on social media, they said the decision to place a former crown force intelligence figure into the role “amounts to nothing less than state-sponsored mockery of justice and transparency”.

They added: “The RUC was a paramilitary police force directly involved in collusion, repression, and murder. The PSNI is merely its rebranded continuation.

“Appointing one of their own to lead the watchdog tasked with scrutinising them is an insult to the families of victims and it is a calculated move by the British establishment to protect its agents and cover up decades of state violence and collusion.

“This latest development vindicates the position held by genuine Republicans from the outset. When Sinn Féin chose to endorse and actively promote the PSNI, they were sold a pup, one dressed in the language of “civic policing” and “new beginnings,” but rooted in the same structures of occupation, surveillance, and repression.

“Those of us who warned that the PSNI was simply the RUC in new uniforms have been proven right time and again. No Republican, no nationalist, and no working-class person with any concern for justice should offer support, legitimacy, or cooperation to the PSNI in any form.”

Ms O’Loan has also this week criticised the ICRIR, an official British government ‘truth body’ whose investigations are now headed by the notorious former head of RUC Special Branch, Peter Sheridan.

She said there no longer appears to be any separation between investigative bodies and policing.

“I think when you bring together the operation of the ICRIR and the construct of it, and the fact that ICRIR investigations are led by a former RUC/PSNI officer and the fact that the Police Ombudsman’s office is now run by a former RUC/PSNI officer, you are in a position in which the independence of these institutions from policing certainly doesn’t appear to exist,” she said.

Saoradh said the decision to “stack” the ICRIR and Police Ombudsman’s Office with former crown force personnel is part of a wider campaign to whitewash British crimes in Ireland and deny truth to those who suffered at the hands of British state forces.

“Saoradh reiterates that there can be no justice under the shadow of British rule,” they said.

“Genuine accountability and truth will never come from the structures of the occupation. Only a complete break from British interference, and a revolutionary transformation of Irish society, will bring about justice, truth, and freedom.”

Meanwhile, a Sinn Féin delegation met with senior PSNI members on Friday, July 18, to discuss “a litany of issues”, the party said.

“There have been repeated examples of inconsistent policing across our communities, particularly in recent weeks.

“Our Sinn Féin offices in various parts of Belfast have been inundated with complaints by people who feel angry and often intimidated and feel that little is being done to stop such activity.

“Confidence in policing at this moment is at a record low within the Catholic/Nationalist section of our community.

“All that the community wants is that the law is applied fairly and equally to all sections of society.

“Anything less threatens to further damage the credibility of the police. Sinn Féin will continue to hold the police to account and to raise these concerns at the highest levels of the PSNI.”