New grasp of economic potential of unity

New research has shown that a united Ireland would cost far less than previously estimated and that any financial burdens would disappear within a decade, according to the first peer-reviewed academic research on the topic.

The report published by Dublin City University and Ulster University showed an initial investment of €1bn in public expenditure would reduce the cost of a united Ireland gradually.

It said a deficit in public finances would last between five and nine years, depending on economic growth.

It is the first peer-reviewed report to calculate the cost of unity over its first ten years.

It said previous projections have “grossly exaggerated the probable real cost of unity”.

It comes amid a growing realisation in the market that unity could unleash an explosion of cross-border economic activity, due to factors such as the relatively plentiful supply of housing in the north of Ireland.

One of the report’s authors, Vice President for Research in Dublin City University Professor John Doyle said: “There is no obvious reason why Northern Ireland would remain so much poorer and so much less economically productive than, for example, Munster.

“Convergence with the more productive and wealthier Southern economy will take time, but the deficit will close much more quickly.”

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy asked in the Dublin parliament if the government would commit to planning and preparing to deliver a united Ireland. The 26 County Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe responded by saying his government had a “commitment” to a united Ireland.

He added that they have also made clear the steps that are needed to “bring us closer together and to unite this island”.

“That’s already happening,” Mr Donohoe said, using the example of the Shared Island Fund and the work the Dublin government has done to “deal with Brexit”.

He said those who point out “economic consequences” are not necessarily “opponents” of a united Ireland.

“We should be able to have a fair and open debate regarding an issue that is so important,” the minister said, adding the government would put forward practical steps to “bring us together”.

Referring to the report, Mr Carthy said that it highlights that “the reunification of Ireland is a huge opportunity for us all”.

“The cost of a united Ireland has been exaggerated partly because what is called the UK subvention has been misunderstood and misinterpreted,” the report said.

“At the same time, the potential for economic growth in an all-island economy, where northern Ireland is once again inside the European Union, has not received sufficient attention.”

Mr Carthy said the report found that the costs of unity would be far lower than had previously been “put forward by opponents of Irish unity”.

He said the research has delivered a “fatal blow to any economic arguments that might have been presented against a united Ireland”.

Mr Carthy said the government needs to “step up and grasp the massive opportunities for all of the people of Ireland’s 32 counties”.

“This generation in my view can reunite Ireland but the government needs to come off the bench and get onto the pitch,” he said.

Polls have shown that a clear majority for Irish reunification now exists on both sides of the border. However, despite the terms of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, no senior British minister has yet advanced any details for the referendum to take place.

There are growing fears that the British government has now reneged on the GFA requirement to hold a referendum, known as a border poll.

In a recent interview, former Noraid director Martin Galvin has said he is troubled by the attitudes he has encountered in meetings with British officials as a board member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

“My big concern, I end up meeting with British officials and we ask them about a referendum, we ask them will there be a vote, they seem to just laugh and scoff and say it’s up to them to decide if we ever get one.”

He referenced the 1920s Boundary Commission, which was intended to address the border, and promises made by the British that were later ignored.

“They seem to have the same attitude towards the provision in the treaty (GFA) that there will one day be a referendum and that the Irish people will be allowed to vote for freedom,” he said.

“So, that’s my big concern, whether we are going to see that referendum.”