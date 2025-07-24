Escalating protests are taking place across the world as international leaders allow Israel to deliberately starve millions of Palestinians.

More are now dying from malnutrition than at any other point in the 21-month Israeli slaughter of the population of Gaza. Every day, dozens are dying from enforced hunger in the besieged enclave, most of them children.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the World Health Organization revealed that in July alone, 5,100 children have so far been admitted to malnutrition programmes. Some 800 of those children were severely emaciated, while 95% of households in Gaza are also facing severe water shortages.

Despite large supplies of food lying just a short distance away, the refusal of political leaders to take action means that the daily death toll from malnutrition in Gaza could soon number in hundreds.

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency has said that some of its staff, as well as doctors and humanitarian workers, have collapsed while on duty due to hunger and exhaustion.

Swiss humanitarian and UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that “SOS messages” are coming in from starving colleagues every day.

“How can one respond to such messages of despair? It shames me and doubles the sense of helplessness.

“All man made, in total impunity. Food is available only a few kilometres away.

“UNRWA alone has enough stock available outside of Gaza for the entire population for the next three months. We have not been allowed to bring any aid in since 2 March.

“Political will is needed. Inaction is complicity and makes us lose our humanity.”

Despite words of condemnation, no significant sanction or intervention has yet been taken against Israel to end the blockade on aid in Gaza.

Meanwhile, bogus distribution points continue to be used by Israeli forces and their mercenaries as an opportunity to murder Palestinian civilians en masse.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said that she finds images of the civilians being killed or starving “unbearable”, while effectively admitting that she is complicit in what has become a mass extermination. She is still shamelessly refusing to sanction Israel or take basic steps to alleviate the suffering.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the Israeli military “must stop killing people at distribution points,” but has also blocked actions to end it.

Some 600,000 people are now suffering from malnutrition, including at least 60,000 pregnant women. Symptoms among those going hungry include dehydration and anaemia. Baby formula in particular is in critically short supply.

Meanwhile, Israeli bombs and gunfire have killed between 60,000 and 200,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, and the atrocities continue on a daily basis.

Scores of displaced Palestinians who have been surviving in tents are being killed by Israeli gunfire, tank shelling, and other military attacks every day. More than 1,000 people have been murdered while trying to access aid since May, with Israeli officials attempt to propagandise every atrocity.

“Hospitals are already overwhelmed by the number of casualties from gunfire. They can’t provide much more help for hunger-related symptoms because of food and medicine shortages,” said Khalil al-Deqran, a spokesperson for the local health Ministry.

Twenty-five Western countries, including Ireland, issued a statement criticising Israel for “inhuman killings”, while refusing to allow any action to end it.

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also refused to allow Ireland to join representatives of twelve nations - Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Iraq, Libya, Malaysia, Namibia, Nicaragua, Oman, and South Africa - who jointly announced sanctions against Israel to cut the flow of weapons facilitating the war crimes.

The key allies for Israel in the annihilation remain the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and the US President, Donald Trump, and those EU leaders who continue to supply Israel with arms, intelligence, air cover, and political support.

A concentration camp, grotesquely described by Israel as a ‘humanitarian city’, is now being openly planned by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and ghoulish capitalists in the West as part of an attempt to increase the pace of the ethnic cleansing of the region.

Protests have been subjected to intensifying censorship and repression.

In Britain, more than a hundred people have been arrested for holding signs or wearing t-shirts calling for action. In Germany, protesters are being brutally repressed on the orders of chancellor Lars Klingbeil, with even children being subjected to violent assaults.

MARTIN COMPLICIT

On Saturday afternoon, over 70,000 people marched through Dublin city centre calling for Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin to end his party’s attempts to block sanctions against Israel from becoming law. There were also demands for the Central Bank of Ireland to stop its shocking practicse of bankrolling Israeli atrocities through the sale of its bonds.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon told protesters he would be taking a legal case against the Central Bank over the issue and would lodge papers next week. Protesters leading the demonstration carried a giant sphere in the style of the logo of Central Bank with the words “stop funding genocide” painted on it.

The demonstration was organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and was backed by more than 170 organisations. It called for the coalition government to finally enact sanctions against Israel and to fully enact the Occupied Territories Bill. They also called for the cessation of use of Irish airspace for transporting weapons.

At a huge rally outside the Dáil, Marah Nijim, a 23-year-old student from Gaza told how her brother had recently been hospitalised due to starvation.

IPSC chairperson Zoe Lawlor described it as “shameful” that the Dublin government still lets the US military use Shannon Airport to transport Israeli weapons.

She told the crowd: “Israel does not commit this genocide alone. It does so with the weapons, the money and the political cover it gets from the US and the EU.”

Ms Lawlor condemned the government, saying “their actions do not match their words”.

She spoke about the refusal of visas for 33 young GAA players from Palestine who had planned to tour Ireland.

Micheál Martin was also condemned for failing to condemn the US government after its ambassador to Israel used an anti-Irish stereotype in describing the sanctions legislation.

“Did the Irish fall into a vat of Guinness and propose something so stupid that it would be attributed to act of diplomatic intoxication?” Mike Huckabee said in a social media post on Tuesday night, July 15.

He added: “Sober up Ireland! Call [Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs] and say you’re sorry!”

Micheál Martin said only he “rejected” the comments, and it fell to the Ancient Order of Hibernians to hit back.

“No one can credibly condemn hatred while dipping their pen into the poisoned stereotypes that once fueled anti-Irish bigotry,” said Neil Cosgrove, AOH Anti-Defamation Chairman, who called for a public retraction from Huckabee and an “unqualified apology for the ethnic slurs”.