Miami Showband massacre survivor writes, 50 years on

Des Lee, a member of the Miami Showband, was interviewed by Liam Collins on his new book ‘My saxophone saved my life’, published fifty years after the atrocity which claimed the lives of three of his bandmates. (for the Belfast Telegraph).

There can hardly be a more life-defining moment than facing a row of heavily-armed men on the side of the road in the dark. Suddenly there is the flash of an exploding bomb and a fusillade of gun fire, then the smell of burning rubber and stillness.

Not even a moan escapes from the bullet-ridden bodies strewn by the roadside.

That, in essence, is the story of the Miami Showband massacre on the morning of July 31, 1975. Fran O’Toole (29), Brian McCoy (32) and Tony Geraghty (24) were murdered at the side of the Belfast/Dublin road at Buskhill in Co Down.

Two of their UVF ambushers, Harris Boyle and Wesley Somerville, were blown up by their prematurely exploding bomb.​

Bass player Stephen Travers was blown clear by the bomb and was shot in the bloody aftermath and left for dead.

The other survivor Des Lee went on to have an afterlife in the music business, in Ireland, South Africa and Lanzarote, but the horror of those moments 50 years ago has never left him. “I have never escaped from the memories of that night, the pain has never failed to ease,” he says from his home in Belfast. “Apart from having my friends killed and my life shattered, I had to leave Ireland because of the threats to me and my family.”

What Des Lee, now 79, describes as “a brazen act of fate” which saw him step out of line to check on his saxophone and then stand in a different position “was to determine the rest of my days…this decision turned out to be the difference between life and death”. Lee and his bandmate Stephen Travers, standing nearest the bomb, were miraculously blown through a hedge and fell into a field below, and survived.

Another band member Ray Millar was absent during the attack.

Apart from the loss of life, the events of that morning would also define the life of Des’s son Gary, who was 14 years of age at the time. Gary’s over-eating and over-drinking led to a massive heart attack that killed him at an early age, says his father. “The Miami massacre, the loss of Fran, Brian and Tony, and how its after-effects discommoded the lives of Ray, Stephen and myself bothered him badly,” writes Lee in a new book to be published to mark the 50th anniversary of the ambush, My Saxophone Saved My Life, written with journalist Ken Murray.

Lee got counselling for a couple of years, but “in the end it didn’t work for me,” he says. Yet he never let bitterness over the ambush, and what he believes is a British cover-up of the covert involvement of high-ranking military officers, sour his life.

“I used to tell Gary that life is too short for bitterness – not everybody is bad,” he says. “You have to learn to move on. Now my life is all about peace and tranquillity.”

He is buoyed up by good news, because he had been suffering from severe back pain, and feared it was the return of prostate cancer of which he has survived two bouts. But after an MRI scan the day we talks, his oncologist has called to tell him that there is no return of the cancer and his back pain can be treated. physio.

“It is a very significant day in my life. I gave up alcohol eight years ago. I had a few friends in the music business who died of alcoholism, but there are so many things I still want to do in my life that I decided to go cold-turkey and I just stopped. Writing the book is part of my therapy,” he adds.

Des Lee was born Desmond McAlea in Andersonstown, Belfast on July 29, 1946. His mother Margaret, from Co Limerick, met his father James Patrick McAlea, a talented musician, in the Plaza ballroom in Belfast.

Des, who took up the saxophone, formed his first band The Sinners in his teens, playing support to Lulu in Belfast’s Boom Boom Rooms. He moved to Cork to join the Regal showband, where he met the love of his life, his late wife, Brenda. On the circuit in 1967, he was spotted by band manager Tom Doherty and signed up for the Miami Showband led by Dickie Rock.

Dickie left and there were line-up changes in the Miami, before the arrival of Fran O’Toole, a talented singer/songwriter. Together they wrote the hit Love Is, which went to No. 1 in the charts and revived the fortunes of the band.

1975 was looking like a golden year. The band was booked solid and Fran O’Toole was attracting international attention. As Lee asks in his new book: “What could possibly go wrong?”

Then, on July 29, Des Lee’s birthday, his musician friend Tom Dunphy (40) was killed in a car crash in Leitrim, on his way to a gig. It was a shock to the industry, but life had to go on, and after playing two nights at the Galway Races, the Miami headed for that fateful gig in Banbridge, Co Down.

They were a ‘mixed’ band: two Protestants, two Catholics and two without religious affiliation. After the gig that night, their roadie Brian Maguire packed up the gear and headed home. The drummer Ray Millar opted to spend the night with family in Antrim town. Two girls from Newry who had no way home pleaded with the band for a lift. “We had to say ‘no’ and now, looking back on it, I thank God we did,” says Lee.

Travers, Geraghty, Lee and Fran O’Toole got into their VW minibus and started playing cards and opened a bottle of whiskey, with McCoy doing the driving as they headed towards Dublin. Then they were stopped by what they assumed was a legitimate armed and uniformed Ulster Defence Regime (UDR) patrol.

“Which of you is Dickie Rock?” one of the gunmen asked. But when a bomb the gang were placing in the minibus detonated prematurely, what looked like a routine checkpoint turned to carnage. “Mayhem erupted and rapid gunfire broke out all over the place,” Lee says. “Stephen and myself were blown into the field. When Fran, Brian and Tony attempted to make a run for safety, they jumped into the field pleading desperately for their lives. As they ran, they were chased by the gunmen, shot multiple times, and fell on the long green grass close to us.”

As they sprayed the area with bullets, Stephen Travers was hit and Lee heard one attacker shout: “Are you sure all those bastards are dead?” before driving away.

Reflecting on the atrocity 50 years on, he says. “I believe that Robert Nairac (a high-ranking British officer who was running undercover operations in the border region)) was there that night. I will say that until the day I die, although the British deny it. He was the one who planned it, he got them the uniforms and the weapons.”

Des Lee, whose younger son Daryl lives abroad, moved back to Belfast 10 years ago. “Brenda is buried in Cork and so is my son Gary,” he tells me. “I wanted to be near them and I go down every few months.”

Of the Troubles, he says that there are still problems, but Belfast is now a different city. “I don’t feel I have to look over my shoulder, there is no more barbed wire or army patrols in the streets. It’s a very different lifestyle to the one I grew up in.”

* ​‘My Saxophone Saved My Life: The Miami Showband Massacre and My Quest for Answers’, by Des Lee with Ken Murray, will be published by Red Stripe on July 28