Marches of shame recall massacres

A huge parade to commemorate a UVF Miami Showband killer will take place in Portadown on Saturday week on the 50th anniversary of the massacre.

Billed as the ‘Harris Boyle 50th Anniversary Memorial Parade’, more than 400 people and 15 bands are expected to take part in the event.

Boyle, a unionist paramilitary and a former British soldier, was killed by his own bomb while carrying out the massacre of the popular showband in a border area in County Down on 31 July 1975.

He is also a suspect in the UVF 1974 Dublin/Monaghan bombs that killed 33 civilians, and was involved in the notorious loyalist Glenanne gang which was responsible for dozens of sectarian murders.

Among those scheduled to march at the memorial is the Moygashel Sons of Ulster Flute Band, which regularly commemorates the life of another Miami Showband murderer, Wesley Somerville.

Boyle and Somerville both died in 1975 while attempting to plant a bomb on the Miami Showband tour bus.

The rest of their UVF gang then opened fire, murdering singer Fran O’Toole, guitarist Tony Geraghty and trumpeter Brian McCoy. Bass player Stephen Travers and singer Des Lee were badly injured but survived.

The Parades Commission has placed no restrictions on the parade. According to its website, 15 bands have registered their attendance, although “other bands may turn up on the night”.

LOUGHINISLAND SUSPECT MARCHES

In a separate development, a convicted loyalist bomber and major suspect in the Loughinisland massacre led part of the largest Orange Order parade in Ireland last week.

Six men died when the UVF carried out a machine-gun attack on a pub in the village of Loughinisland in rural County Down. Five others were seriously wounded.

Despite an ongoing cover-up by the PSNI, Gorman McMullan (pictured, inset) is still a suspect in one of the worst atrocities of the entire conflict.

He is now a flag carrier in the notorious ‘UVF Regimental Band’ from east Belfast.

Shortly after 10pm on June 18, 1994, two UVF gunmen walked into the packed pub and shouted “Fenian bastards” before opening fire on the customers who were watching Ireland play in the World Cup.

The dead were Adrian Rogan (34), Daniel McCreanor (59), Eamon Byrne (59), Patrick O’Hare (35), Barney Green (87) and Malcolm Jenkinson (53).

As the gunmen fled to their red Triumph Acclaim car, they were heard to be laughing.

Gorman McMullan is suspected of being the getaway driver of the vehicle.

No Stone Unturned – an award-winning documentary by Alex Gibney on the atrocity – named McMullan as the 41-year-old getaway driver. And a bestselling book Shooting Crows by investigative reporter Trevor Birnie does the same.

McMullan was one of several suspects arrested and questioned after the attack, but he was never charged.