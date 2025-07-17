Loyalists still call the shots

Proof that unionist paramilitaries control policing in the north of Ireland has been seen in a decision by the PSNI to back down in the face of a UDA/UVF threat over a bonfire constructed at an asbestos dump.

Loyalist paramilitary gangs issued a joint statement warning about the possibility of “serious and sustained disorder” if an attempt was made to remove bonfire materials to prevent a major toxic hazard in the Village area of south Belfast.

The pyre was also constructed next to an electricity substation, which powers two Belfast hospitals, and has been linked to local paramilitary ringleader, Colin ‘Meerkat’ Fulton. It was widely condemned by local politicians and Belfast City Council had ordered its removal.

But the PSNI refused to act after the UDA and UVF reportedly threatened to turn a major nearby roundabout at Broadway, a sectarian interface, into a “warzone” if attempts were made to prevent the bonfire going ahead on July 11 (pictured, left). It was one of scores of pyres which were burned to mark the ‘Eleventh Night’, the eve of the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Irish flags and sectarian slogans appeared on most bonfires across the North.

Irish flags, effigies of rap trio Kneecap and a mistranslated Irish-language slogan urging people to “kill your local Kneecap” appeared on the bonfire in the Village before it was lit.

Separately, a poster featuring Kneecap along with sectarian slogans was attached to an Eleventh Night bonfire in Dungannon.

It also featured the heading ‘Kill your local Kneecap’, with a further line stating: “The only good one is a dead one.” In the centre of the poster is the acronym ‘KAT’ [Kill All Catholics], with ‘Death to Hamas’ and ‘Destroy all Irish Republicans’ also on the banner.

A bonfire at Roden Street in Belfast was topped with effigies of Kneecap, as well as a death threat written in the Irish language.

As every year, several giant bonfires created serious fire hazards, tumbling dangerously to the ground in front of crowds of cheering youths and children.

The North’s Fire and Rescue Service said it dealt with 72 bonfire-related incidents across the evening of Friday 11th, with one firefighter attacked while attending a bonfire in Lisburn, County Antrim.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Declan Lynch said it was “absolutely disgraceful” that a firefighter was attacked while doing their job. He added: “Everyone should be able to celebrate their culture, but it must be done in a safe and respectful manner.”

A small number of bonfires were lit on Thursday night, July 10, including a hugely controversial pyre in Moygashel, County Tyrone, which made international headlines after being topped with an effigy of migrants in a boat in a beacon of hate.

The boat on top of the bonfire contained more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets. As it burned, local children screamed to mimic the sound of the refugees being burned alive. An Irish flag was also symbolically burned by the loyalist mob (pictured, right).

The PSNI (formerly the RUC) again refused to intervene, demonstrating a hypocritical approach to what it describes as ‘hate incidents’.

In a statement, the 1916 Societies said the racism, sectarianism and institutionalised bias of the force remains unchanged.

“The last number of days have proven to many that the PSNI/RUC have changed only their uniform and vehicles,” they said.

“A bonfire in the Village area of Belfast, which is clearly a risk to both public health and infrastructure, has been allowed to remain despite calls from Belfast City Council to remove it. The PSNI/RUC have bowed to their mates in Loyalism, who are threatening widespread disorder.

“This scenario raises larger questions about the future of this island and the deteriorating state of Loyalism.

“When our island does unite, what will Loyalism do? More importantly, will the British Crown Forces do what they always have (and continue to do) and protect British interests and capital?

“Loyalism is on its death bed and while they slowly become more and more irrelevant, they will turn to more provocative and anti-social actions in order to be noticed.”

Unionists, however, claimed the bonfires were “artistic, safe and fun”. Grand Secretary of the Orange Order Rev Mervyn Gibson said people should “go and enjoy themselves” at the Village bonfire, regardless of the toxic hazard.

An upbeat DUP Assembly member Brian Kingston shared a photograph of a bonfire in the Glencairn area of Belfast where several Irish tricolours were burned, as he urged his followers to “have a great” night.

Sinn Féin’s West Belfast representative Pat Sheehan criticised unionist politicians for the failure to act, and said children should not have been allowed near the asbestos dump.

“There is a lack of decisive action and leadership around this issue because political unionism is failing,” Mr Sheehan said.

“This would not be allowed to happen anywhere else; I certainly would not be letting my children anywhere near this hazard.

“There are questions for the PSNI on how they have come to a decision not to intervene. All steps should be taken to protect public health.”