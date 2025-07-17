Kids’ sports camp closed as bigots target GAA

A cross-community camp for children in County Down has been scrapped following opposition from a local branch of the anti-Catholic Orange Order over the involvement of a small group of kids who played Gaelic sports, while in Belfast a GAA club has been attacked.

East Belfast GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) were planning on sending a number of children from their club has been targeted with bomb threats and arson attacks solely for sectarian reasons in recent years. Its involvement was ironically designed to send a message of inclusion.

“The regrettable cancellation won’t stop any of the organisations involved from continuing their great work in building bridges, promoting peace, and sharing spaces for sport,” the club said.

“We look forward to future opportunities to collaborate with like-minded groups from Belfast and beyond so that everyone can enjoy a healthy lifestyle through sport and community.”

North Down Cricket Club had planned to host the kids’ summer camp at its Comber site in County Down on Friday but it was scrapped after complaints opposing the event came from a group that called themselves “the local loyalists of Comber and the local Orange Order”, including a group understood to have paramilitary links.

The cricket club had set out to involve 10 different local sports and community groups, including GAA games, to help the “building of friendships through shared activity”.

The cricket club said following commentary on social media, the “spirit of the camp was at risk of being lost” and it had decided to scrap the event entirely.

Sinn Féin’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the situation as “deeply worrying” and “unacceptable”.

She said: “Children should be allowed to play together at summer camp without facing intolerance.

“These developments are deeply worrying and unacceptable. Sport has the power to unify.

“Political representatives must call this out. We need to send a clear message that we will continue moving forward together to build a brighter society and overcome such unacceptable intolerance.”

Meanwhile, a devastating sectarian arson attack on a Belfast GAA club is likely to have been started by loyalist paramilitaries.

The Lámh Dhearg club on the Upper Springfield Road in west Belfast was targeted on Saturday, July 12.

The attack took place amid high sectarian tensions on July 12. In a statement, the club said it had been making preparations for hosting kids camps and games over the summer, and their club facilities had been “deliberately targeted,” according to a spokesperson.

A Sinn Féin councillor condemned the “reckless stupidity” of those responsible. Arder Carson also posted pictures of the incident to his Facebook page which show the shop engulfed in flames.

“Lámh Dhearg supported by its members and the local community work relentlessly to provide top class facilities and services that give hope and opportunity to young and old alike,” he wrote.

“This is an attack on every one of them.

“Lighting any fire in the open air in this weather beggars belief but this is a different level of reckless stupidity.

“Anyone who has any information should bring it forward so that those responsible can be brought to account.”

In a statement Lámh Dhearg CLG said it was “deeply concerned” by the attack which happened amid preparations to host a wide range of kids’ camps and championship games over the summer.

“Our club shop, scoreboard and Pitch in Patrons signage board which celebrated the recent opening of our new pitch were all destroyed in a fire,” it added.

“The club has made great efforts in recent years to improve our club facilities for our members and local community and are deeply concerned by this act of vandalism at a time when our facilities are needed the most.

“This event has made us more determined to make good the damage and to continue to provide the best facilities for the benefit of so many in our community.”