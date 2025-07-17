Kevin Hannaway remembered

Former republican prisoner Stephen Murney delivered the main oration at the unveiling of the mural in west Belfast to Volunteer Kevin Hannaway. The full text of his speech is published below.

Friends and comrades,

I’ll have to begin of course by mentioning the disgraceful actions of the Crown Forces in the past few days who set out to try and prevent this mural from being unveiled.

They rightfully received a huge backlash, and the entire episode was effectively a PR disaster for them. So much so that yesterday evening they were forced to return the mural with their tails between their legs.

Special thanks to all the Republican groups and individuals who offered us support at the time and special thanks to everyone for turning up here today in the face of such repression.

On the other hand anyone who continues to offer support to the forces of British occupation, should hang their heads in shame.

We gather here today with heavy hearts, yet with unbending pride, to honour and commemorate the life of a true Irish revolutionary, Volunteer Kevin Hannaway, a lifelong republican, a committed soldier of the Irish Republican Army, and an unwavering servant of the struggle for national liberation and socialism.

Kevin was not merely a man of words or sentiment. He was a Volunteer who stood in defence of his community when it was under siege, and who carried the burden of armed struggle with courage and discipline. In the darkest days of British repression, when fear stalked the streets of Belfast, Kevin did not waver. He stepped forward, not for glory, not for reward, but because he believed with every fibre of his being that the Irish people have an unalienable right to freedom and sovereignty.

Kevin was not a man of half-measures or easy compromises. He was a dedicated soldier of the Irish Republican Army, a fighting man who took up arms in a war that was forced upon us by centuries of occupation, oppression, and British imperial violence.

Kevin Hannaway was not a peacekeeper. He was not a careerist politician. He was a Revolutionary soldier of the Irish Republican Army and also a senior officer of the IRA from the 1960s when he was first imprisoned. At different periods during the 70s and 80s he served as Adjudant General of the Irish Republican Army and is also reported to have served as Quarter Master General.

As recent as 2020 Kevin once again found himself in Portlaoise as a POW on IRA charges and he remained an IRA volunteer up until the day he died.

He endured the brutalisation of prison and the cruelty of internment. During which he was among those singled out for torture known as the hooded men.

Like so many of his generation, Kevin was forged in the crucible of resistance. He walked the landings and prison yards with dignity and pride.

He knew what it meant to be criminalised by the British state, but he never accepted that criminalisation, not in body, not in spirit.

Up until his death he held Irish Republican Prisoners in high esteem and he had a special place in his heart for them just as they had for him.

To his comrades, he was a source of strength. To his enemies, he was defiant and fearless until the end.

Kevin never sold out, never compromised, and never lost sight of the goal, a 32 County Socialist Republic. He rejected the hollow peace of partition, the false promises of reform, and the treachery of those who exchanged revolution for careers and comfortable lives.

In remembering Kevin, we are reminded of the thousands who came before and the many still to come. We do not speak of the past to mourn only, but to recommit ourselves to the unfinished task that Kevin gave his life to.

Kevin’s legacy will not be written by the revisionists, the career politicians, or the enemies of Irish freedom. It will be written in our actions, in our resistance, and in our unshakable determination to end British rule in Ireland.

To the so-called “leaders” who speak of peace while British troops still occupy our country, while MI5 still operates with impunity, and while our young people and families are still harassed and brutalised with house raids and stop and searches— we say this: Kevin Hannaway was more of a leader than you will ever be.

He led with action, not applause. With resistance, not reconciliation.

To Kevin’s family, we offer our heartfelt condolences. Your grief is still shared by comrades across Ireland and beyond. You can be proud of the life he lived and the cause he served.

To the youth, let Kevin’s life be your example. Stand firm. Be disciplined. Be courageous. Know your history. And never forget that the struggle continues.

Óglach Kevin Hannaway — IRA Volunteer, comrade, patriot.