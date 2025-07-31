‘Imperial arrogance’ as Palestinians starve

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s conditional recognition of Palestinian statehood has been dismissed as “gesture politics” and a “textbook example of imperialist arrogance”.

Starmer’s announcement means his government will allow Israel to continue to kill the Palestinian people.

The genocide in Gaza has reached a Holocaust level of crisis but is only now beginning to motivate action in the corridors of power.

Living in tents, the Gazan population is unable to leave by any means and has been displaced and bombed repeatedly during an onslaught which has been ongoing since October 2023. It is now being deliberately starved to death in a manner which recalls the Great Hunger in Ireland.

Thousands are dying every day from malnutrition while the gates to the enclave remain closed to the 6,000 truckloads of food and medicines held up at crossing points.

On the other side, the starving are being fired upon in daily massacres at killing fields grotesquely disguised as aid stations.

More than 60,000 people, mostly women and children, have already been killed during Israel’s attack on the besieged strip of land, which is roughly the same size as County Louth. Only 12% of the territory is accessible to over 2 million Gazan civilians, with the rest of the area declared off-limits by the Israeli army.

Starmer admitted on Tuesday that Gaza needs at least 500 trucks of aid a day to reverse the unfolding crisis - but said that Britain may only take the step of recognising statehood months from now, ahead of a major UN gathering.

It wouldn’t do so if Israel allows more aid into Gaza, stops annexing land in the West Bank, agrees to a ceasefire and signs up to a long-term peace process over the next two months, he added.

He again ignored calls to impose widespread sanctions, trade ban and a full arms embargo.

Pro-Palestine campaigners around the world hit out at Starmer’s announcement.

Former Labour MP Zarah Sultana said: “This is a PR stunt that lets Israel’s genocide continue.

“Meanwhile [Foreign Secretary] David Lammy won’t expel the Israeli ambassador, end all trade, implement a full arms embargo, stop surveillance flights or UK training of Israeli soldiers.

“Empty gestures fool no-one. He belongs in The Hague.”

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who co-founded a new left political party with Ms Sultana on Thursday, added: “Palestinian statehood is not a bargaining chip.

“It is not a threat. It is an inalienable right of the Palestinian people.

“Our demands on this shameful government remain the same: end all arms sales to Israel, impose widespread sanctions, and stop the genocide, now.”

Former British shadow chancellor John McDonnell also branded Starmer’s statement as “too little, too late and effectively handing Israel the decisive role in the recognition of a Palestinian state renders today’s emergency Cabinet meeting virtually pointless.”

Former Irish MEP Clare Daly also hit out at what she described as “a reptilian stunt masquerading as a grand gesture, from the one-man moral vacuum in Number 10. We are keeping receipts.”

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard said that the more he read Starmer’s words announcing the policy change, “the more grotesque they become”.

“Palestine is a nation whose right to freedom and sovereignty is unconditional,” he said.

“His conditional recognition of Palestine betrays international law, reduces genocide prevention and Palestinian statehood to bargaining chips, and gifts Netanyahu the loophole he seeks to continue the occupation.”

He said using Palestinian self-determination as a bargaining chip is “another textbook example of imperialist arrogance from the old colonial power”.