Golf fans caught up in sectarian parade

At least six bands with paramilitary links took part in a loyalist parade last weekend in front of golf fans attending a major golf tournament, without intervention from the police or Parades Commission.

The incident took place on Saturday, July 19, during the British Open, which was taking place at a course in the seaside town of Portrush, County Antrim.

Dozens of bands were involved in a parade which came to dominate news coverage of the tournament, considered one of the biggest of the golf calendar.

Thousands of participants turned up in Portrush to take part in the provocative display to coincide with the major golfing tournament’s penultimate day.

Several carried banners and flags linked to the paramilitary UVF (pictured).

One local Portrush band ended their parade with a rendition of ‘The Billy Boys’, a song about murdering Catholics. Others were seen to play grotesquely sectarian tunes such as ‘No Pope of Rome’ in front of onlookers which included bewildered golf fans, many of whom paid thousands of pounds for the opportunity to watch the annual event.

The controversial parade was not marked as ‘sensitive’ by authorities, despite the town having to be shut down for the parade on Saturday evening.

More than 275,000 spectators, including thousands of international visitors, visited the seaside town during the tournament.

Loyalists reportedly turned down a private offer by tournament organisers of £20,000 to postpone the embarrassing clash, which forced tee times and television coverage to be brought forward.

Portrush also hosted The Open in 2019, which also clashed with the annual Portrush Sons of Ulster parade.

On that occasion, organisers agreed to hold a small outdoor concert after talks that involved public bodies, after concerns had been raised about the “comedic, ludicrous undertone” to the parade which gave the Open “a horrendously embarrassing look”.

The PSNI have refused to say why the Portrush parade was not marked as sensitive.