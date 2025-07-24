GAA condemned over policing hypocrisy

Jarlath Burns, the president of the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) is being urged to refuse any further payments from the British Crown Forces after a shameful advertisement appeared at the All-Ireland Senior Hurling final.

Burns, who spoke about the contribution to the Irish cause of IRA patriot Sean Treacy on the morning of the final, authorised the distribution of the recruitment ads for the PSNI (formerly the RUC). Worse still, the ad had been translated into Irish.

It was published in the official match brochure for those attending the final at Croke Park stadium in Dublin, the scene of one of the worst British atrocities during the Irish War of Independence - on 21 November 1920, British forces opened fire on a crowd attending a match resulting in the murders of 14 people, and injuring many more.

The 1916 Societies condemned what it said was the hypocrisy of the GAA, trading on the reputation of Irish patriots while taking money from the forces of occupation.

“While Jarlath Burns made a token gesture of a speech yesterday ‘remembering’ Irish patriot Seán Treacy, the institution that inherited the responsibility of killing Seán Treacy was being advertised to Gaels in Croke Park,” they said.

“The image appears to paint a false narrative of a welcoming police force for all. Irish Republicans know all too well that ain’t true. The PSNI search and subsequently arrest twice as many Catholics, they actively block the truth of state-sanctioned violence from reaching loved ones. They openly support the extradition, internment, surveillance and strip searches of Irish Republican prisoners.

“That is only the surface. The PSNI actively maintains the daily running of British occupation in Ireland, allows drug dealers, pedophiles and other anti-community elements to run riot in our communities. It’s worth remembering that the PSNI/RUC may have a different name, but they have the same aim.”