Former senior Sinn Féin figure cleared of wrongdoing

Prosecutors have been accused of blindly defending the Stormont system against an attempt to ‘rock the boat’ by dragging out the so-called ‘Nama’ trial over ten years.

Former Sinn Féin Assembly member Daithí McKay was this week acquitted of misconduct in public office relating to the appearance of loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson at a Stormont committee 10 years ago.

At the time of the alleged offence, Mr McKay was chair of the Assembly’s finance committee.

He and former Sinn Féin party worker Thomas O’Hara were both cleared of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office in relation to the same meeting.

Nama, the so-called bad bank created by the Irish government to deal with the toxic loans of bailed-out lenders during the economic crash, sold its 800 properties to investment fund Cerberus for £1.2 billion.

Giving evidence to the committee in 2015, Bryson used Assembly privilege to name former DUP leader Peter Robinson as a beneficiary of the sale.

The then-First Minister strongly rejected any suggestion he benefited from the deal. All other parties involved in the transaction also denied wrongdoing. Robinson resigned later that year.

Following the ruling, Mr McKay blasted prosecutors over their handling of the case and said the service had “massive questions” to answer.

“I’m absolutely delighted but I’m not surprised. There never was a case in this instance,” he said.

“To drag us through the gutters for 10 years and top it off with a seven-week trial, it raises massive questions for the PPS.

“The question the public will have is: ‘How much did all this cost?’

“This isn’t the final chapter in the Nama story. More will unfold and come out and in the fullness of time we will be fully vindicated.

“In terms of my role within the Assembly, it was always to uphold the integrity of the committee and to act in the public interest. Sometimes acting in the public interest requires sacrifice and I have absolutely no regrets about doing any of that.”

During yesterday’s hearing, Mr Kerr said the “evidence fell well short” of the standard needed to convict Mr O’Hara, whose lawyer later said he had “always maintained his innocence” but that it had taken “too long” and had a “massive impact” on Mr O’Hara and his wider family.

In relation to Mr McKay, Judge Kerr reiterated that breaching a code of conduct had not previously resulted in criminal charges.

“There is no precedent for a prosecution in these circumstances,” he said.

He said misconduct in public office charges often relate to the welfare of a person, financial gain or corruption.

“This level of behaviour is simply not present (in this case),” he said, finding Mr McKay not guilty.

Addressing the charges faced by Bryson, Mr Kerr said he was satisfied the defendant had “lied under oath” during his evidence when he said he was under the impression he was not communicating with Mr McKay, but also said the prosecution had failed to show that Bryson and Mr McKay had established any agreement prior to the notorious Committee meeting in September 2015.

“Analysis of the correspondence does not show any account that Mr McKay undertook to do anything outside his duties,” said Mr Kerr. “The evidence does not establish an agreement between the two and therefore the charge fails.”

Mr McKay’s lawyer Michael Madden said his client had been vindicated by the judgment.

He said: “He has always denied any wrongdoing and is vindicated by today’s ruling that acquits him of all charges.

“Daithí McKay has already paid a heavy price for the decision of the PPS to prosecute this case. He was placed in a legal pressure cooker for 10 years and has had to endure a seven-week trial.”

The lawyer said the judgment showed Mr McKay had “acted in the public interest at all times”.

He added: “This prosecution was ill-conceived, without merit, and without precedent. The judge was invited by the prosecution to act as policeman of the Assembly, and to interfere with the cut and thrust of everyday politics.

“If this prosecution had succeeded, it would have had a chilling effect on any witness or whistleblower thinking of approaching a parliamentary committee wanting to expose political corruption.

“The effects would have reverberated beyond Stormont, towards Westminster and other devolved institutions.”