Discrimination exposed in death by late republican legend

The PSNI have been humiliated by being forced to return a mural billboard featuring veteran republican Kevin Hannaway after it was seized last Friday. Two days later, a large crowd saw it defiantly unveiled in west Belfast.

Mr Hannaway, who passed away in January, was one of the 11 ‘Hooded Men’ who were tortured by the Crown Forces in the early days of the conflict.

The poignant tribute to the republican legend, a founding member of the Provisional IRA, was seized in what Saoradh described as a “ghoulish” PSNI operation from a house in west Belfast on Friday, July 11.

It described the seizure of the banner (pictured, inset) as an example of the “hypocrisy” of the PSNI after it refused to take action against a toxic loyalist bonfire in south Belfast at which asbestos was burned.

It also took place a day after one of the world’s most public hate crimes took place, at a loyalist bonfire in County Tyrone, when a boatful of mannequins dressed as refugees was set on fire in a historic display of racism.

Slamming the actions of the Crown police, Saoradh National Chairperson Stephen Murney said, “This act is an attack on the Republican people, their history, and their heroes.

“Kevin Hannaway stands as one of the most significant figures in the modern Irish revolutionary struggle. A lifelong IRA volunteer, he served at every level of the organisation from the 1960s onwards. He was one of the ‘Hooded Men’, subjected to state-sanctioned torture during internment, and later held senior positions such as Adjutant General and Quartermaster General in the IRA. As recently as 2020, he was once again interned in Portlaoise as a Prisoner of War, remaining an unbowed IRA volunteer until his death.”

Mr Murney added, “This morning’s actions prove what many already know, Kevin Hannaway terrified the British state when he lived, and they fear the power of his legacy in death.

“There is no clearer example of the Crown Forces’ hypocrisy than this, while they mobilise to remove a Republican mural from a private home, they refuse to act against Loyalist mobs erecting racist and sectarian hate displays in places like Moygashel and Loyalist parts of Belfast, where bonfires endangering lives and entire communities took place unhindered.

“Republican identity is to be criminalised, while Loyalist hatred is tolerated, even protected.”

Mr Murney added: “Saoradh condemns this ghoulish operation for what it is, an attempt to erase our history and suppress our right to remember our dead. But they will fail. The mural may be stolen, but Kevin Hannaway’s legacy and the cause he gave his life to cannot be raided, seized, or silenced.

“This morning’s sickening actions should anger every self-respecting Republican group and individual to their very core.”

Lawyer Victoria Haddock of Phoenix Law revealed the banner of the late IRA Volunteer was returned only after pre-action correspondence.

She added: “There was no lawful basis for the seizure of this mural... the seizure had no lawful authority under any search warrant nor any relevance to the offences for which my client was arrested.

“The bigger question for the PSNI is how they can justify the deployment of such draconian powers without any basis, at the very same time as refusing to exercise any power whatsoever to remove offensive and criminal materials placed on bonfires.

“Such exercises only give rise to questions about discrimination to which we now intend to pursue via civil proceedings.”

A number of senior republicans were in attendance at the unveiling organised by the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association on Sunday.

Hundreds took part despite the intrusive surveillance by the Crown Forces, who deployed a surveillance drone to monitor proceedings and those in attendance.

In a hardline response to the Crown intervention, Mr Murney told those gathered that Kevin Hannaway was “defiant and fearless until the end”.

He said: “Kevin never sold out, never compromised, and never lost sight of the goal, a 32 County Socialist Republic. He rejected the hollow peace of partition, the false promises of reform, and the treachery of those who exchanged revolution for careers and comfortable lives.

“In remembering Kevin, we are reminded of the thousands who came before and the many still to come. We do not speak of the past to mourn only, but to recommit ourselves to the unfinished task that Kevin gave his life to.

“Kevin’s legacy will not be written by the revisionists, the career politicians, or the enemies of Irish freedom. It will be written in our actions, in our resistance, and in our unshakable determination to end British rule in Ireland.”