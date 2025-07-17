Deportation threat to Clinton’s Irish peace deal

An octogenarian great-grandfather who was caught up in an FBI sting 42 years ago has apparently been ordered out of the United States by Donald Trump’s Homeland Security.

The order, delivered by letter to 82-year-old Belfast-born Gabe Megahey (pictured), is in direct contravention of a deal struck with former President Bill Clinton’s administration and comes almost 40 years after his release from federal prison for alleged involvement in IRA activities.

The veteran republican revealed this week he had been sent an unsigned letter, apparently from immigration enforcement agency ICE, ordering him to leave the country immediately.

It warned him that he would no longer be in receipt of any state benefits and that failure to leave would result in criminal proceedings.

The letter, which contained several inaccuracies, also claimed his “parole” had been “terminated”.

In 1983, Mr Megahey was convicted following an FBI sting of allegedly trying to procure arms for the IRA’s struggle against the British occupation. He served time in federal prison but was not deported on his release in 1988.

As part of the Good Friday Agreement’s negotiations around political prisoners, former President Clinton agreed to allow IRA Volunteers ‘on the run’ and other former prisoners facing deportation to remain in the US.

“ICE sent me a letter last week. They said I’m a convicted felon. They are trying to freeze us out,” said Mr Megahey.

The letter said all his government benefits will cease on October 23.

“It would cost me $4,000 to $5,000 a month to pay for it on my own. I can’t afford that. I’ll have to go home,” said Mr Megahey, who is reliant on medication to control a heart condition.

The letter, which is headed “Notice of Termination of Parole,” warns Megahey to “not attempt to unlawfully remain in the United States — the federal government will find you. Please depart the United States immediately.”

There was no mention in the letter of his American-born wife and wider American family, which includes 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Of the almost two dozen prisoners who came under the peace process deal, only Mr Megahey and two others — former H-Block escapees Kevin Barry Artt and Terence Kirby, both of whom live openly and legally in California — remain in the US.

“I worked for 30 years and never collected a single day of unemployment,” said Mr Megahey.

But serious questions are being asked about the letter to the Ardoyne native, who has been in the US since the 1970s. He’s had no run-ins with the law in the 37 years since he was released from prison.

“That was part of the deal. If we got into trouble, the deal would be rescinded,” he said.

Mr Megahey went to the US in 1975. His presence is understood to have been the subject of an immigration case in the mid-90s which was never fully adjudicated.

He served time in federal custody but was subsequently allowed to remain in the US as a result of a 1997 decision by Janet Reno, who was Attorney General during the Clinton administration. That decision stayed deportation proceedings against seven alleged former IRA Volunteers, including Mr Megahey.

At the time, working as an operating engineer for a Manhattan construction company, he told the NY Times the announcement was “a powerful step forward.” He currently resides in Delaware.

The US Department of Homeland Security letter could, it is understood, lead to a possible reopening of the immigration case. But initial efforts are being directed to finding out whether the unsigned letter was sent out in error.