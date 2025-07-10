Bonfire threats find new level

A giant loyalist bonfire is set to burn a boatful of asylum seekers in effigy in what may go down as the world’s most public hate crime – without any intervention from the authorities in the north of Ireland.

The sickening spectacle has appeared on a controversial bonfire in the village of Moygashel, near Dungannon, County Tyrone.

In a warning to refugees and migrants who regularly cross the English Channel from France to Britain, it includes a small boat with a number of male, dark-skinned mannequins dressed in lifejackets and high visibility jackets.

They are to be set aflame tonight, Thursday, July 10, before a hate-filled crowd of onlookers.

Hundreds of people have died trying to make it across the treacherous waterway.

A sign strapped to the side of the bonfire reads ‘stop the boats’. Another message states “[British Army] veterans before refugees” and carries an images of two guns.

Moygashel has a history of racial hatred and sectarian intolerance. Last year, the PSNI police removed an anti-migrant roadside sign in the village - but ignored sectarian banners glorifying UVF paramilitaries nearby.

Sinn Féin’s Colm Gildernew condemned the bonfire display as “deplorable”.

He added: “This is an absolutely disgusting act, fuelled by sickening racist and far-right attitudes. This is a clear incitement to hatred and must be removed immediately.

“Those who come to our island to make it their home are not the enemy. They are our friends, our neighbours, and are welcomed, cherished and valued by the vast majority of people here.

“Political leaders in this area must step up, call for the removal of these offensive materials and make it clear they do not support such vile, deplorable views.”

Amnesty International’s Patrick Corrigan also called for the removal of the giant effigy boat and said it was a “vile, dehumanising act that fuels hatred and racism”.

“It cruelly mocks the suffering of people who risk everything to flee war, persecution, and hardship in search of safety,” he said.

North West Migrants’ Forum integration and welfare officer Gaelle Gormley said it was “outrageous” and “really disgraceful” and said the asylum seekers and refugee who used the service are “very scared”.

“We had goosebumps of fear,” she told the BBC. “It is a call for hate.”

Loyalist gangs are orchestrating racist disturbances across Ireland, most recently in Ballymena, as well as being involved in days of heavy rioting in Dublin and Belfast over the past two years.

Families seen as ‘not locals’ have been forced to flee under threat from paramilitary attack, while known loyalist figures continue to speak falsely of an ‘all Ireland’ anti-immigration movement. Mark Sinclair, a former UVF bankrobber, addressed an anti-immigration and anti-government rally last weekend outside the GPO on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

‘WE WILL STRETCH THE PSNI’

Hundreds of bonfires are to be lit in unionist areas over the next 48 hours ahead of 'the Twelfth', the height of the anti-Catholic marching season.

Elsewhere, concerns around the burning of asbestos and disruption to the electrical supply have motivated a request by Belfast council to the PSNI police to help remove bonfire material from a pyre in the Village area in the south of the city.

The bonfire is close to an electrical substation, with fears it could pose a risk to the power supply at City Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital.

In an unusual response, a statement reportedly issued on behalf of combined loyalist paramilitaries in south Belfast warned of the possibility of “serious and sustained disorder... with loyalists in other areas across NI staging interface riots to stretch the PSNI”.

Both the UDA and UVF in south Belfast have had questions raised over their state-approved funding in recent months, and the threat is being viewed as a shakedown.

Sinn Féin Assembly member Pat Sheehan said there was an onus on unionist politicians to show leadership over the issue.

“If it was in west Belfast we would be shouting from the rooftops and calling on every agency responsible for that to have it removed immediately,” he said.

“What is political unionism doing? Why is Emma Little-Pengelly not out calling for that bonfire to be demolished and dismantled? The responsibility rests with unionism and they must be on their holidays. They are hiding; we haven’t heard a word from them about this.

“This is clearly a health and safety issue. There is a danger to residents, to children, to patients and everyone in the surrounding area. So the responsibility rests with unionism to show some leadership, step up to the plate and have this bonfire dismantled as quickly as possible.”