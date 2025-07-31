Anniversary of historic IRA statement marked

The Provisional IRA formally ended its armed struggle twenty years ago this week, but that only came at the end of a process that took decades, Gerry Adams has said.

The former Sinn Féin president expressed regret at the time involved and blamed the Dublin and London governments for spending so long trying to defeat republicanism.

Mr Adams was speaking ahead of a Sinn Féin event this weekend to mark the anniversary.

The 2005 IRA statement said that Volunteers had been instructed to use exclusively peaceful means, and not to engage in any other activities whatsoever. It began the process of putting the Provisional IRA’s arms “beyond use”.

Mr Adams described the move as seismic, and said it was an indication of confidence by all of the organisation, and not just its leadership.

“The statement came after there had been some sort of internal process, a huge vote of confidence in people,” he told journalists.

“It took decades for it to be put together.

“You have to go back to Father Alec Reid, Father Des Wilson, myself, John Hume and the endeavour to put together an alternative to armed struggle.

“It took all that time to do that, but that’s what the IRA said in its statement, that they believed there was now a peaceful way to pursue republican and democratic objectives, and ordered its Volunteers to not be engaged in any other activity whatsoever, and authorised contact with the International Commission on Decommissioning.

“It took decades and one of my regrets is that it took so long. In my humble opinion it took so long because the two governments, particularly the British government, only sought peace on its terms. Which meant, defeat the IRA, it meant, defeat republicanism, and that doesn’t work. Our people are resolute.”

He added: “The proof of it is that 20 years later, the IRA isn’t a feature. Some may want to make it a feature, invent, fabricate and so on, but that’s the proof of it.”

Mr Adams added that while he thinks it is important to look back over the last 20 years, it is also important to look forward to the next 20 years and a referendum on a united Ireland.

“One thing we can say with certainty is there is going to be a referendum on the future, the Irish government doesn’t want it, the British government doesn’t want it, unionists don’t want it but there is going to be the day when people will vote for the future,” he said.

“Our responsibility, and for everyone who is concerned about the future, need to be part of the conversation well in advance of that vote. Whether it is about public services, health services, the economy, flags, emblems, taking all of those issues and trying to find solutions to them that allows everyone to be comfortable in the new Ireland.

“You rarely get the opportunity to write the future, and we now have that opportunity and its contained in the Good Friday Agreement.”

“I do know that there will be a united Ireland so whether it happens the day after I die or a couple of years before then.

“It is not inevitable, the forces against it are quite strong but if we work at it.

“If we continue to do the sensible, intelligent things that we have been trying to do, then – although I would love to live in a united Ireland – it matters little to me whether it happens after I die or before it. To be able to say in my own heart to say, ‘I played a part in bringing that about’, that’ll do me.”

Mr Adams faced criticism across the political spectrum for his comments and his praise for the unprecedented decision to dump IRA arms.

But interviewed later by the Irish News, Mr Adams refused to accept claims that the Provisional IRA had failed, or had become an impediment to Irish unity.

“I resist the temptation to re-fight the war. It’s over,” he said.

“People can make whatever judgment they want. But what the IRA did, if nothing else, they showed that the British could not rule this place on their terms, that the Unionists could not rule this place on their terms.

“And the IRA could not have done that unless it had had very sizable support from a section of the people here. So it isn’t all just down to the IRA.

“I mean, I know lots of people who were involved in resistance their entire lives and never looked at a gun, never picked up a gun, weren’t part of the IRA, but they just had a sense of themselves as Irish people and they weren’t going to bow the knee, and they wanted to rear their children in freedom and peace and equality.”

He added: “I do accept that [the Provisional IRA’s] day had come and it was gracious enough to also accept that, and to exit stage left. And now it’s down to the rest of us and anybody else who who has a view of the type of future we want.

“It’s up to us. We’re going to be the people that shape the new Ireland. We’re going to be the people who are going to be able to write our future. Not many people get the opportunity to write the future.

“We can write the past in whatever way we want depending on our take on it, but we now have an opportunity to write our own future.”