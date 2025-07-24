Irish language triggers vandalism, intimidation

The statue of an anti-slavery campaigner in the grounds of Belfast City Hall has been vandalised by unionists - because a section of the statue’s plaque was in Irish.

The Irish language section of the plaque at the base of the statue was damaged and then removed entirely (pictured).

Mary Ann McCracken was a Belfast-born businesswoman, social reformer, anti-slavery campaigner, and a supporter of the United Irishmen, a revolutionary republican organisation.

Born into a Presbyterian Planter family, she led the Women’s Abolitionary Committee in Belfast during the peak of the anti-slavery movement and was dedicated to helping the city’s poor from a young age.

A founding member of the Belfast Harp Society, she was the sister of Henry Joy McCracken, a United Irishmen founder.

A statue was erected to her outside the building in March 2024 alongside trade unionist Winifred Carney to mark International Women’s Day.

Both were the first women who were not members of the English royal family to get statues in the grounds of City Hall. It also contains memorials to the British Crown Forces and ‘Operation Banner’, the official British Army name for its murderous deployments in the North of Ireland.

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin said the targeting of the McCracken statue was “disgraceful”.

“Even more concerning is that the damage appears to have been aimed specifically at the section inscribed as Gaeilge [in Irish],” he said.

“This statue stands proudly at City Hall in memory of a remarkable anti-slavery campaigner and Irish republican.”

He said those responsible “must be held accountable for their actions to ensure this intolerant behaviour is not repeated.

“Sinn Féin is calling for repairs to be carried out as quickly as possible so the statue can continue to be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.”

Meanwhile, residents in a north Belfast street at the centre of an Irish language signage dispute believe a loyalist band parade through the area was designed to intimidate them.

Loyalists marched through the Sunningdale Park North area on July 11. The event, branded ‘Ballysillan Community Parade’, included one band and up to 100 participants.

There was controversy earlier this year after unionists failed in a bid to block the erection of dual Irish/English signage in the area.

In a letter to the PSNI, North Belfast SDLP councillor Carl Whyte pointed out that this year saw the contentious addition of the area to the usual loyalist parade route. Although details were notified to the Parades Commission, it was not marked as sensitive, and no determination was issued.

“Sunningdale Park North has never been on any traditional parading route yet this year, in a complete surprise to residents, it found itself the focus of an Eleventh Night parade, which included the broadcasting of pro-loyalist slogans through a megaphone and resulted in the closure of the street for a period,” he said.

“I have been contacted by a number of local residents who feel this parade was an attempt to intimidate because of the erection of a dual-language street sign earlier this year.”

In April this year a DUP amendment to block a committee decision to stop bilingual Irish/English signs going up at four streets in the area failed.

Applications linked to the four streets had previously been deferred after they met the threshold for dual signage but had a greater number opposing the move.

Under the current policy at least one resident of any street, or a councillor, is required to trigger a consultation on a nameplate change, with 15% in favour sufficient to have the sign put up.