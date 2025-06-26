Varadkar backs unity forum

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he hopes the current Dublin government takes the decision to establish a forum to lead discussions on unity.

He was speaking at an event in west Belfast, hosted by Feile an Phobail and Ireland’s Future.

“Just saying it is an aspiration isn’t enough any more. I have proposed the establishment of a forum for parties interested in talking about unity. I hope at some point in the term of this government, that decision will be taken,” he said.

A united Ireland should not be “annexation of six more counties”, the former Fine Gael leader said, but a new state “that can be better for all of us”.

Former Sinn Fein president and West Belfast MP Gerry Adams was among those in the audience for the event.

Mr Varadkar, who stood down as Taoiseach in April last year, says he now has “a lot of personal and intellectual freedom to say what I think”, and said he believes he will see a united Ireland in his lifetime – but warned it is not inevitable.

He stressed that a united Ireland “has to be a new Ireland that is better for everyone - that includes a bill of rights, guarantees civil protections and liberties.

“Unification, in my view, is not the annexation of six more counties by the Republic of Ireland. It’s a new state and one that can be better for all of us, an opportunity that only comes around every 100 years, which is to design your state and design your constitution.”

In terms of what the current Dublin administration is doing, Mr Varadkar described the Shared Island Unit, which was set up when he was Taoiseach, as positive, but he said he would like to see the current government lead a forum ahead of unity.

He said there was the New Ireland Forum in the 1980s, and the Forum for Peace and Reconciliation in the 1990s.

“I think there is a strong case now for us to convene the parties that are interested in talking about this, unions, business groups, civil society in a forum to have that discussion, but I don’t see how that can happen if that isn’t led by the Irish Government, and I hope at some point during the course of this five-year government, a decision will be taken to do that,” he said.

Asked how he felt potentially violent opposition to a united Ireland could be handled, Mr Varadkar suggested he felt “only a very small minority may turn to violence”.

“I know there are people south of the border who, when I talk to them about reunification, express to me concerns that there might be a very small minority within unionism who may turn to violence,” he said.

“I don’t think we should dismiss that as a possibility. I don’t think it will happen, to be honest.

“In two referendums, both north and south, people would be very clearly giving their preference as to what should happen, it would be quite a different situation to when partition happened 100 years ago and it wasn’t voted for.

“I don’t think that would arise but I think it’s a reasonable question.”

Interviewed a day earlier by the BBC, Mr Varadkar said that Irish unity could become “centre stage” if far-right leader Nigel Farage was elected as British prime minister.

He described British politics as “very volatile” and said it is possible Mr Farage, leader of ‘Reform UK’, will be prime minister in four years time.

Mr Varadkar said that would “change the pictures in terms of attitudes towards independence in Scotland”.

“I think it would change the views of some people in the middle ground in Northern Ireland (towards Irish unity),” he said.

“It isn’t just because a right-wing nationalist government in London would want to bring the UK and Northern Ireland away from Europe. It is other [right-wing ideologies] as well.”

Mr Varadkar said he believes planning for a united Ireland should be happening, but that a date should not be fixed as the numbers to win are not in place.

He added: “I don’t think a united Ireland is inevitable, I think it’s something that we have to work towards.

“But I think there are a lot of factors that would suggest that we’re on that trajectory.

“Look at the trajectory, and that is clear. We see it in elections. We see it in opinion polls. We see it in demographics.”

“Demographic factors, polling, even the most recent numbers showing that a very clear majority of younger people in Northern Ireland want there to be a new united Ireland.”

“I think that will carry true, and that’s why I think it’s something that we should plan for.”

But he said Irish unity will not happen “by osmosis or by accident”.

“I think (it) has to be worked towards. I think those of us who believe in it have a duty to make the case for it,” he added.