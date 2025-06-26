Unionism’s unchanging hate

The annual scourge of sectarian unionist bonfires has once again emerged in the Six Counties, with Ballybeen in east Belfast setting a shocking precedent this year.

A soiled mattress bearing the threatening slogan “All taigs [Catholics] will be crucified” alongside racist slurs targeting migrants was prominently displayed at the bonfire site, visible to passersby, amid a pile of wood and debris to be burned next month.

The PSNI has admitted the incident is a sectarian hate crime, but has declined to take action against it or other offensive and sectarian signage.

Every year across loyalist areas, ‘Eleventh’ bonfires see the symbolic burning of Irish flags and symbols, nationalist election posters, and sometimes, effigies, accompanied by anti-Catholic slogans and threats.

The bonfires take place on the eve of July 12th, the biggest day of the year for sectarian parades by the anti-Catholic Orange Order.

Unionist politicians, local councils and the PSNI turn a blind eye, effectively sanctioning and supporting the annual displays of hate, some of which actually receive state funding.

And once again, the danger to human life of loyalist bonfire building is being ignored, with several buildings already under threat.

A bonfire in Belfast’s Hopewell Square torched nearby homes, causing extensive damage and endangering residents in 2016. In a blatant disregard for safety, bonfire materials have this year reappeared near the same site, directly behind a hospital clinic, despite £40,000 in public funds being spent to supposedly transform part of the area into a ‘community garden’.

Meanwhile, some unionist politicians continue to align with the sectarian marching displays.

DUP Councillor Dean McCullough pledged to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with a band that played the anti-Catholic anthem “No Pope of Rome” at the controversial ‘Tour of the North’ parade in Belfast last weekend.

Tigers Bay Loyal Flute Band was filmed playing the sectarian favourite during last Friday’s parade in north Belfast as loyalist followers chanted the lyrics.

The ‘No Pope of Rome’ song includes the words “No, no Pope of Rome, no chapels to sadden my eyes, no nuns and no priests, no Rosary beads, every day is the Twelfth of July”.

Posting before the parade Mr McCullough said: “This is more than a parade. It’s about identity, community and standing tall. Let them hear you”.

Other DUP representatives have been caught up in similar controversies in recent weeks, including north Belfast MLA Phillip Brett, Stormont education minister Paul Givan, Edwin Poots, who is the assembly speaker, MLA Jonathan Buckley, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Lisburn and Castlereagh City councillor James Tinsley.

Despite the provocations and escalated tensions, the ‘Tour of the North’, once a notorious source of conflict, passed without violence.

North Belfast Alliance representative Nuala McAllister called for the “deeply disappointing” sectarianism to end.

“It appears to be a repeated occurrence lately, particularly following the death of Pope Francis, and only adds to the hurt already caused by similar incidents,” she said.