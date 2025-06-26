Thousands rally in Cork and Dublin for housing action

Thousands of people have taken to the streets across Ireland to demand urgent government intervention to tackle the escalating homelessness and housing crisis.

Demonstrations organised under the Raise the Roof campaign saw up to 1,000 march through Cork city centre on Wednesday, following a similar protest outside the Dáil in Dublin last Tuesday.

The national campaign is spearheaded by a coalition of trade unions, advocacy groups, opposition political parties, trade unions and community groups.

In Cork, Joe Kelly of the Cork Council of Trade Unions highlighted the widespread frustration, stating, “People are very angry. We have workers on all sides of the economy priced out of housing. Many have good jobs yet still can’t secure a roof over their heads.”

Several Sinn Féin TDs and councillors joined the marches alongside members of other political parties and activist groups.

Sinn Féin’s Thomas Gould said the rally’s clear message was that “we need homes, and we need them now.”

In Dublin, where Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald addressed the crowds, she condemned the government for “normalising homelessness” and told the crowd that it was “shameful” that children were “calling a hostel, or a B&B, home”.

With Dublin ranked the fifth most expensive capital city in Europe, yet offering relatively better affordability when average incomes are considered, the housing crisis remains acute, particularly for younger workers, students, and low-income families.

The housing emergency is compounded by Ireland’s population growth vastly outpacing new housing construction. Between 2022 and 2024, only around 92,700 new homes were built, while the population rose by over 200,000. Experts warn that to meet demand, at least 93,000 homes must be built annually until 2031, far exceeding current and predicted future construction levels.

Housing charity Focus Ireland has welcomed some government actions but insists much more needs to be done. Mike Allen, Director of Advocacy, warned that increasing homelessness and the growing number of children without a home are clear signs the crisis is worsening.

Voicing the concerns of young people locked out of the market, demonstrators like Sinéad Scully and Luke Murphy described years of renting and saving without hope of homeownership. “Despite secure jobs, we still can’t afford property,” said Ms Scully.

Their experience underscores criticism that government schemes like Help To Buy do little to address soaring prices, which some blame on successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael administrations applying short-term “Band-Aid solutions” to deep-rooted problems.

Opposition parties argue that the government’s piecemeal policies and constant stream of ‘tinkering’ proposals fail to address the root causes and demand a comprehensive emergency response.

The government’s new plan to expand rent pressure zones to all 26 Counties - affecting tenants across the State - is another doomed initiative which fails to address the core problem of hopelessly insufficient construction.

Labour’s Senator Laura Harmon warned that housing shortages threaten to drive essential workers — teachers, nurses, and Gardaí — out of the country, while Social Democrats’ Rory Hearne described the situation as a “social catastrophe,” with mental health suffering as a direct consequence.

As the political battle over housing intensifies, protests continue to demand government focus and public investment to end the crisis that affects hundreds of thousands across the country.

Speaking during Leader’s Questions, Ms McDonald said people who mov home frequently such as students, healthcare workers and construction workers will suffer further under the planned rent reforms.

She described the plan as a bonanza for the big boys and one that was characterised by blunder after blunder.

“The only way to undo the damage is to go back to the drawing board,” she said.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín sharply criticised the government’s handling of the housing crisis, likening it to “a dog chasing its tail.”

Deputy Tóibín condemned the rent pressure zone legislation as a “half-baked” after-thought that will leave vulnerable groups, such as students, at the mercy of rising rents.

He called for urgent measures to ramp up homebuilding and called on the government to abolish a ‘scandalous’ 13.5% added tax on construction materials which brought in 3 billion euro in tax.

“The government keep putting sticking plasters on the housing crisis, but even these plasters have holes in them. They need get the finger out and start building homes,” he said.