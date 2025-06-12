Minister accused of ‘incitement’ as leisure centre burned

Unionist ‘Communities Minister’ Gordon Lyons is under pressure after he identified the location where those who fled this week’s arson attacks in Ballymena had been brought.

Hours after he made the social media post on Wednesday, the Larne Leisure Centre, which served as an ‘emergency rest centre’, was broken into by loyalist youths and set alight.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon. Lyons said “neither I nor my DUP Council colleagues were made aware or consulted” about the decision to use the leisure centre as a temporary shelter.

The information seemed to serve as a pointer to youths in the overwhelmingly loyalist town, who subsequently set upon the building, despite it having already been evacuated.

Over two hours, masked youths broke into and set the building on fire, while the PSNI made no attempt to intervene despite the violence being broadcast on social media.

In one video clip, one of the youths present could be heard shouting “get the Pakis out”, while another condemned “dirty foreign scum”.

Lyons’ social media post was condemned as an incitement to rioters, but he later condemned the damage and said it only serves to hurt residents of the town.

He said: “There is absolutely no excuse for what has taken place in Larne, and it must be condemned.”

His actions were described as “reckless and completely irresponsible” by the Alliance Party, while the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said his party would refer him to the Standards Commissioner at Stormont and “explore all other options for accountability”.

“No politician should be publicly identifying locations used to shelter to families seeking refuge from violent, racist disorder; even if only temporarily,” said Eóin Tennyson, depiuy leader of the Alliance Party.

Mr O’Toole, the leader of the Opposition at Stormont, said: “The actions of the Communities Minister cannot be ignored.

“He is the minister response for the Housing Executive and lives are at stake.”

Sinn Féin’s Colm Gildernew said Lyons’s post was ‘reckless and inflammatory’ and that he would be raising it at the Communities Committee.

“At a time when vulnerable families are seeking safety, as Minister for Communities and Housing, he should have been working to help those most in need,” he said.

“Leadership should show responsibility — not feed into the fear of the vulnerable. Everyone deserves to live free from violence and hate.”