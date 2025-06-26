MI5 abuser sued by victim

A woman is suing MI5 over its failure to protect her from an abusive relationship with one of its agents.

In the first case of its kind in the north of Ireland, the woman argued she should have been protected from her former partner, who she later discovered was operating as a long-running double agent.

Referred to in legal papers as ‘Gliona’, she said she was repeatedly beaten by ‘Agent C’ throughout their relationship and raped on two occasions.

She has described being attacked while in a distressed state after the sudden death of her brother, and later when she was physically and sexually assaulted to the point where she had to seek medical treatment.

Gliona began the relationship in 1999 with a man who was concealing his identity as a spy operating out of MI5‘s base in Ireland at Holywood, County Down (pictured).

Despite repeatedly reporting the agent’s behaviour to police on both sides of the border, she says there was no intervention.

In one instance, Gliona was told by police that the matter was “out of their pay grade”.

After the relationship ended, Gliona discovered she was pregnant with the spy’s child.

She has since spent more than two decades co-parenting with her abuser — an experience she described as one of “prolonged psychological torment”.

Gliona said: “Agent C nearly ruined my life. While I got away from him physically, mentally I’ve never recovered — and I don’t think I ever will.

“I seldom leave the house. When I do, it’s because I have to, not because I want to. It’s like being a prisoner in your own home — and yet I’ve committed no crime, other than being duped into a relationship with a CHIS (Covert Human Intelligence Source).”

She added: “I believe I survived for a reason — to help expose corruption, collusion and the epidemic of violence against women and children. Sometimes, the truth is so disturbing it feels unreal.”

The agent also made alleged confessions to Gliona during the relationship, including claiming he was responsible for the murder of County Down businessman Richard McFerran.

Mr McFerran — who owned a crane hire and haulage business in Newry — was found dead in his car in Dundalk in August 1999. He had been shot in the head. The victim was a friend of Paul Downey, a Newry man shot two months earlier. No one was ever convicted of either murder.

Gliona alleges “systemic failings of MI5” in safeguarding her from serious harm and that MI5 “failed to prevent serious harm by neglecting its duty to safeguard from a real and immediate risk to life, as well as from inhuman or degrading treatment.”

The failure to intervene came despite repeated reports made to law enforcement and enabled the abuse to continue, breached the European Convention on Human Rights in several ways.

The lawsuit also states that as a result of the relationship, Gliona was subjected to surveillance by MI5, “which was neither necessary, proportionate nor legally justified”.

The case bears similarities to that of another MI5 agent, based in Britain, in which MI5 recently admitted it had lied to three different courts in a bid to protect their agent, who was a serial abuser.

There are also similarities to the ‘spy-cops’ cases, currently subject to a public inquiry, hearing evidence from women who were tricked into relationships with undercover police.

However, as the first case on record in the north of Ireland it could clear the way for other women who were subjected to domestic violence at the hands of state agents.

Megan Burns from Phoenix Law, the Belfast law firm representing Gliona, said: “This case highlights a disturbing gap in oversight and accountability in the UK’s intelligence and policing frameworks.

“Covert operations cannot — and must not — come at the expense of the rights and safety of innocent civilians.”