Loyalist flags become markers for attacks on homes

Hypocrisy over the use of flags of illegal organisations has been exposed by the refusal of the PSNI to remove loyalist paramilitary flags erected close to one of its bases in east Belfast.

The PSNI has refused to take action after UDA flags were erected, even as a member of Belfast-based rap group Kneecap faced court in London over the display of a flag at one of its concerts.

The PSNI has also recently criticised over its insistence on the prosecution of a republican over an ‘illegal’ jacket carrying an IRA-related crest, while failing to take action against marches openly in support of loyalist paramilitary groups.

Every year thousands of flags are put up in loyalist and mixed districts glorifying paramilitary groups, including the UDA.

Union Jacks and other loyalist flags have now been hoisted directly in front of the PSNI station at Knocknagoney in east Belfast. Loyalist flags have also hoisted for the first time in the nearby Shandon Park - days after councillors blocked Irish language street signs from being placed in the mixed area.

Sectarian and territorial disputes remain a key motivation for the flags, and were behind loyalist attacks on homes owned by Catholics in north Belfast last month.

Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly has called for the removal of flags erected in mixed areas.

“These communities are shared spaces, and it is deeply concerning that flags — some erected by paramilitary gangs — are being used in a clear attempt to intimidate local residents and mark out territory,” said the North Belfast MLA.

“In the past, similar actions here have forced residents to move homes. Local political and community representatives must call this out publicly.

“People here want to live in peace, side by side, and free from sectarian intimidation and division.”

The PSNI insists it doesn’t have the power to remove paramilitary flags. It has also been criticised over the slow response and the reluctance to point to the involvement of loyalist paramilitaries in recent violence.

Kr Kelly said: “I find it quite hard to begin to accept that when a number of houses are done, when it is co-ordinated, when there was a number of people in masks standing around for two hours before it and all this information was given to the police, that at this stage it almost seems like an avoidance of saying there was paramilitary involvement here.

“To say that there is tension around housing doesn’t say it. This is sectarianism.”

Mr Kelly added: “There seems to be a reluctance in these things, not just this, if it is paramilitary, of let’s not say it is paramilitary and I don’t know what the fear is.

“I am certain and everybody in that area is certain it is paramilitary.”

The Sinn Féin representative added: “People need to know that you are not trying to avoid saying what this is really about because they want to know if they are safe going back in there, is there an organisation which is going to attack them again.”