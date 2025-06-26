Kneecap case is thin end of new British oppression

Attempts by the British government to jail a member of Irish language hip hop band Kneecap has further descended into absurdity with an attempt by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to frustrate the band’s appearance at the Glastonbury music festival in England.

Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, whose stage name is Mo Chara, appeared in court last week charged, under British anti-terrorism legislation, with showing support for a proscribed (illegal) organisation.

It was alleged he wore a Hizbullah flag at a London gig last November and shouted “up Hamas, up Hizbullah”, referring to the government organisations in Gaza and Lebanon respectively.

In an interview with The Sun, Starmer said he did not think the Belfast rap trio should perform at Glastonbury this Saturday, June 18.

“I think we need to come down really clearly on this. This is about the threats that shouldn’t be made, I won’t say too much because there’s a court case on, but I don’t think that’s appropriate,” said the British PM.

Tory Party leader Kemi Badenoch also said that she thought the BBC “should not be showing” Kneecap’s performance at the festival next week.

Kneecap’s official Instagram page shared a screenshot of the article containing Mr Starmer’s comments, stating that “arming a fu*king genocide” was what’s “not appropriate”.

The interventions have only boosted support from across the music industry for the band.

And in a comment underneath the post, former Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar admitted he had thought the comment from Mr Starmer was a “gag”.

“It’s the role of artists to be avant garde, inappropriate, challenging, disruptive - from James Joyce to Sex Pistols and Playboy,” he said. “Politicians really should not try to censor this.”

Mr Ó hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing on August 20th.

Following the hearing, the rapper said: “For anybody going to Glastonbury, you can see us there at 4pm on the Saturday.

“If you can’t be there we’ll be on the BBC, if anybody watches the BBC.”

Sinn Féin MPs Paul Maskey addressed a loud protest outside the court and praised Kneecap’s courage in “calling out” Israel’s genocide in Palestine “despite the full weight of the western establishment against them, deserves recognition and support - they are on the right side of history.”

“While Benjamin Netanyahu, his rogue regime, and an out-of-control military continue to violate international law and commit war crimes, it is Kneecap — not the war criminals — who are being dragged before the courts,” he added.

“This is the same British justice system that stays silent on the British government’s complicity in Israel’s brutal and relentless assault on the defenceless people of Gaza.”

Mo Chara’s arrest and court appearance, however, appears to be only the start of a new wave of oppression and censorship in Britain, with a new plan to outlaw a peaceful campaign group, Palestine Action.

The group made headlines earlier this month when it flung red paint on British warplanes at an RAF base in England, triggering tabloid anger and an extreme response by London securocrats.

The extraordinary move on Monday to formally list Palestine Action as a “terrorist organisation” could leave supporters of the group facing up to 14 years in jail. A protest in London city centre as the decision was announced was violently attacked by Met police, who punched and choked anti-genocide activists (pictured).

The decision to outlaw the group was described by former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn “as absurd as it is authoritarian”.

“It represents a draconian assault on the democratic right to protest - and is a disgraceful attempt to hide the real meaning of violence: the mass murder of Palestinians,” he said.

“The UK government is complicit in genocide, and we see this latest move for what is is: an act of desperation from a government trying to shield itself from accountability.”

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP also called out the London government’s “double standards.

“The government have a pretty selective vew about waht coumnts aas terror all while tiurning a blind etye to the genocide in Gaza,” she saodl

She said her constituents “see the real terror not in protest and spray paint, but in innocent people being bombed and starved.

“It feels like we’re living in a twilight zone where we’re expected to ignore the deaths of tens and thousands of people while those who protested are being brought up on terrorist charges.”

And in a post on their website, the 1916 Societies drew parallels between the current British actions with those in other Western countries. They warned of the rise of “ideological policing” to silence resistance.

They pointed to the bombings in recent weeks by Israel of hospitals, the murder of medics, the bombing of those queueing for food or sheltering in their tents, the deliberate starvation of the population of Gaza and other crimes against humanity which they said “barely make it through a news cycle”.

They also recalled the long history of Britain’s legal repression and censorship of Irish music, language, and symbols, from the penal laws of the 17th and 18th century to contemporary attempts to silence Irish rebel music.

“Charging Liam Óg under anti-terror laws for a slogan (not an act of violence), shows how cultural resistance is framed as “terrorism” to silence dissent,” they said.

“The hypocrisy and double standards of western imperial regimes supporting the Israeli settler-colonial genocide of Palestine, while suppressing any criticism of the Israeli regime, is unpalatable.”