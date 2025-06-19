Irish neutrality stands against pro-Israeli militarism

Opposition is growing to a shift by the Dublin government away from Irish military neutrality that could see Ireland drawn into an alignment with Israel, despite its atrocities in Palestine and its escalating war with Iran.

Over a thousand people marched in heavy rain through Dublin city last Saturday, June 14, demanding the retention of the ‘triple-lock’ safeguard on Ireland’s neutrality.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald joined protesters who heard calls for a referendum to prevent the Dublin government from moves which could see Ireland enter a military pact with the EU and Britain.

The march organised by Together for Neutrality, a coalition of political parties and civil society organisations, proceeded down O’Connell Street towards Leinster House.

Protesters marched from the Garden of Remembrance chanting: “Save our neutrality, keep the triple lock!” And “No to Nato!”

The coalition government has repeatedly argued that the triple lock – mandating that overseas deployment of Irish troops must be approved by the government, Dáil Éireann, and the United Nations – allows permanent members of the UN Security Council to veto the deployment of Irish troops for peacekeeping missions.

The Sinn Féin leader said the government would do better arguing for reform of the UN, “rather than trying to sidestep it”.

Ms McDonald claimed the government’s reasoning is “just one of the lines that they spin to try and justify what is an unjustifiable attack on the triple lock and on Irish neutrality. If they wish to abolish, damage and undermine Irish neutrality ... put it to a referendum.”

She added: “We are not going to stand back and allow Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to run roughshod over neutrality so that Irish troops can be deployed into military conflict and misadventures that have nothing to do with Ireland and without the sanction of the United Nations.

“As this lurch into militarism gathers pace, Israel is committing genocide against the people of Gaza, slaughtering children in their thousands, the deplorable fruit of an out-of-control militarism and a dangerous might-is-right philosophy to which Ireland will be ensnared through the destruction of our neutrality.”

The demo came as public anger at the government’s failure to act against Israel’s horrific and ongoing genocide in Gaza reached a boiling point.

Fine Gael’s pro-Israel stance was again highlighted by the former FG Justice Minister - and current Chair of the Irish Red Cross - describing a peaceful humanitarian protest march demanding that aid reaches the starving population of Gaza as a “circus”, and mocking Iirsh participant in the ‘March to Gaza’, TD Paul Murphy, who was twice detained by Egyptian authorities.

Fianna Fáil leader and current Taoiseach Micheal Martin has also continued his tacit support for the slaughter by leading opposition to efforts in the Dáil to halt Israel’s use of the Central Bank in Dublin for its fundraising efforts.

The coalition government has also failed to condemn unelected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who in an extraordinary intervention, unilaterally declared the EU’s support for Israel’s Pearl Harbour-style attack against Iran last week.

Ms McDonald said the fight to defend Irish neutrality is “a fight to defend our future, especially the futures of our young people.

“There are a lot of mammies and daddies here today because we can see the writing on the wall. Well, we didn’t raise our children to be sent off to fight in foreign wars. It is up to every single one of us to do everything we can so we never see the day when Irish sons and daughters are sent away to fight imperialist wars of aggression.

“We will go to the four corners of Ireland. We will march, we will protest, and we will demonstrate. We will be relentless. We will keep going, never give up and never give in until this government’s disgraceful plan to destroy Ireland’s neutrality is defeated and consigned to the dustbin of history.”