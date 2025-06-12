Gaza campaign defies intimidation

A group of loyalists, some waving Israeli and British flags, attempted to confront a march by thousands in support of those facing starvation and genocide in Gaza on Saturday.

The 25-mile walk began in Lurgan town in County Armagh on Saturday morning, ending across the border in Omeath in County Louth, a distance symbolising the length of the Gaza Strip.

It was organised by the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) Lurgan, in collaboration with IPSC branches in Mid Ulster, Newry, Armagh, Portadown, and Louth.

A group of loyalists initially gathered outside Craigavon, but the biggest opposition appeared in the village of Scarva, County Down, where loyalists gained access to a field alongside the march to shout sectarian abuse at demonstrators.

However, the Palestine activists marched on undeterred.

Organisers of the ‘Great March for Gaza’ said the event shows the huge demand among people for their political representatives across Ireland to take action against genocide.

The IPSC’s Pádraig Cairns said that the route was planned to minimise any potential confrontation by those opposed to the march.

“We took a route that was a lot longer to avoid any sensitive areas - it was a pretty mammoth undertaking,” Mr Cairns said.

“We had people trying to estimate the numbers on the march, and we believe the maximum was between 2,500 and 3,000.

“We had 2,500 leaving Lurgan in the morning, and at stops along the way, some dropped off and others joined.

“What it demonstrated is that even 20 months into the genocide, people in Ireland are still demanding better from our politicians.

“We look at how, north and south, there has been some lip-service paid against the slaughter in Gaza, but there is still complicity at every step, such as seeing US planes sending weapons for Israel through Aldergrove and Shannon.”

“It’s easy to feel despondent about the situation, but knowing there are still thousands of people ready and willing to get out and call for governments to do the right thing can reinvigorate others.”

Speaking of the counter-protestors, Mr Cairns added: “Our stewards did a great job in ensuring the march was unhindered, and encouraging participants not to respond, despite sectarian abuse being hurled.

“That small number of people opposing the march was eclipsed by those who want the genocide to end, and that’s what we should remember.”

It is estimated that at least 55,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces since the invasion of the Palestinian territory began in October 2023.

Kathryn Beatty, IPSC’s Lurgan chair, said the atmosphere of the march was “hard to put into words”, adding: “ It had to be felt - it was one of deep compassion, mutual respect, and shared commitment to ending the ongoing genocide.

“People of all races, faiths, and communities walked side-by-side to call for justice and the liberation of Palestine. We remain resolute in our demand for an immediate end to the genocide and our unwavering commitment to a free Palestine.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has praised the organisers of the march.

“The ongoing genocide in Gaza — and the failure of western governments to act — is a stain on humanity,” he said.

“On Saturday, thousands walked the equivalent length of the Gaza Strip to show our support for the defenceless civilians of Palestine who continue to face displacement, ethnic cleansing and starvation.

“It is no longer acceptable to stand by while Israel commits war crimes. Those complicit must finally act to end this campaign of murder and terror.

“I want to commend Lurgan IPSC and all who helped make Saturday’s march a success.

“Unfortunately, a number of Israeli flags were placed along the route, as well as some protestors, but this did not affect the spirit or determination of those taking part.

“We must continue to increase pressure on the international community to isolate Israel through boycott, divestment and sanctions until its systematic genocidal policies are brought to an end.”

Hundreds of protests are taking place across Ireland every week to demand government action against Israel.

The Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) has condemned what it said was the “empty words” by the coalition government in Dublin, which this week blocked an attempt by Sinn Féin to halt the sale of Israeli war bonds by the state-run Central Bank.

“We’re not turning a blind eye, we haven’t stopped demanding sanctions on Israel for almost two years. But our government is refusing to enact the legislation, and won’t end Ireland’s complicity in this genocide,” they said.

Meanwhile, around 50 Irish people will take part in a march from Cairo to Gaza this month, demanding Israel fully open the Rafah crossing to allow humanitarian aid through.

The delegation, which will join 2,500 other people from 60 countries, will walk through the desert for two days in hopes of drawing attention to Israel’s ongoing siege of Gaza to the Rafah crossing, where they will stay for another two days.

Karen Moynihan, a spokesperson for March to Gaza Ireland, spoke to The Journal about the demonstration.

“Every government has an option and has a choice,” said Moynihan.

“The international community has not put any sanctions [on Israel], nothing of any significance. It’s all been words.”

The group is demonstrating in partnership with the Soumoud convoy, which comprises nine buses holding hundreds of Tunisians who say they want to break the blockade into Gaza.

They departed today, hours after the Madleen ‘Freedom Flotilla’ was intercepted by Israel. A dozen people were on board the boat, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg.

Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD has called on the EU to finally sanction Israel after it refused to release a Member of the European Parliament and others who were carrying humanitarian aid on the Madleen as part of the Freedom Flotilla to break the siege of Gaza.

“These were humanitarian activists in international waters carrying aid to a starving people,” he said.

“Israel has no authority in international waters, nor has it any legal right to block aid from Gaza. The EU must act immediately to let humanitarian aid into the starving people of Gaza now.

“Israel has no right to hijack a ship on the high seas, nor has it the right to spray an as-yet unknown irritant at human beings.

“Israel’s impunity must end. Ireland and the European Union must end it.

“If the EU citizenship established under the treaties counts for anything, then at very least it must mean that a state with a privileged trading relationship with the EU is not permitted to kidnap EU citizens.

“This act of piracy adds to Israel’s slaughter of 60,000 Palestinian men, women and children in their 20-month bombardment of the besieged Gaza region of Palestine, the genocidal campaign against an entrapped population and the withholding of basic necessities of life, food, water, medical aid, housing in their attempt to starve a people out of existence as yet another reason why the EU-Israel Euro-Mediterranean Association Agreement must be suspended immediately.

“The EU’s own EU Special Representative for Human Rights’ leaked internal report that the EU is already well aware of Israel ‘killing tens of thousands of women and children” and using “starvation as a method of warfare’, clearly violating the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, yet there has been no action from the EU.”