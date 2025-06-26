Derry youth protest policing tactics

A number of young Republicans from across Derry gathered in a show of unity and resistance last Saturday outside the PSNI’S Strand Road Barracks.

Organised by Éistigí, the National Youth Movement of Saoradh, the protest was in response to what it described as an escalating campaign of harassment, house raids, and intimidation against nationalist and republican communities.

One young woman was detained by the PSNI.

It came after a week in which the force received a fresh cash handout of £200 million from the British exchequer, largely on the back of street disturbances incited or exaggerated by the PSNI themselves. Derry’s Bogside saw a particular effort by the PSNI to inflame local nationalist youths into major conflict.

It also comes as it emerged that the percentage of PSNI members from the nationalist community continues to decline to new lows, raising questions over the credibility and viability of the force.

PSNI Catholic recruitment is now at just 17%, with that percentage predicted to decline even further.

The sectarian nature of the force’s operations have been confirmed by the PSNI’s own statistics, which show that on average over a five-year period, twice the number of Catholics as Protestants are detained, arrested or charged.

The insistence of Stormont politicians on supporting the PSNI runs contrary to public pressure for the force to be scrapped in favour of a new, equality-driven, all-island policing solution.

In a statement released following the weekend protest by Saoradh in Derry, they said: “We will not be silent while the PSNI continues to target, threaten, and surveil the next generation of Republican activists.

“From dawn raids to stop-and-search abuse, from political policing to intimidation tactics, the message is clear; the British state fears young, politicised, and organised youth. And they should.

“In a telling display of the Crown Forces’ fear and desperation, one of our young female members was detained following the protest. This continued harassment is not just an attack on her, but on every young person who dares to resist, organise, and speak out against British rule in Ireland.

“Let it be known, we are not afraid. The PSNI’s tactics of intimidation and criminalisation will not deter us. If anything, they confirm that our activism is hitting a nerve.

“Today’s mobilisation was not just a protest, it was a warning. We will not allow young people to be criminalised. We will not be broken. And we will not back down.

“To the Crown Forces, your repression only strengthens our resolve.

“To other young people facing harassment, know that you are not alone. We stand with you.

“To the community, join us in resisting occupation, injustice, and state violence. Our message is simple and unwavering. The youth are rising, and we will not be silenced.”