A convenient cover-up of the murder of an innocent Catholic

A supposed RUC police investigation into the murder of a west Belfast man almost 40 years ago was ‘seriously defective’, the Police Ombudsman has admitted, and all but confirming evidence of a police cover-up to protect a leading loyalist paramilitary.

John Devine (pictured, left) was shot dead in his home in west Belfast in July 1989. The father-of-three was at home with his 13-year-old son Sean when gunmen entered their house and opened fire at close range. He died at the scene.

The murder was later claimed by the unionist paramilitary UVF (Ulster Volunteer Force), under the cover name of the Protestant Action Force.

A murder case against former loyalist paramilitary leader Winston “Winkie” Rea (pictured, right), begun after he provided information to an ‘oral history’ project in 2001, ended in 2023 when he died.

Rea was also charged with the murder of another Belfast man John O’Hara. Earlier this year the Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson revealed a long list of ‘failures’ in relation to that investigation, with evidence pointing to collusion between the RUC and the loyalist gang involved.

In her latest report Ms Anderson reveals how a man named as ‘Person 1’, understood to be Rea, was one of 36 ‘persons of interest’ who “ought to have been treated as a suspect” in the murder.

Rea was directly named in intelligence received by RUC Special Branch in July 1989 as the person who sanctioned the killing. However, the RUC only took action against two people on that list, treating him only as a potential witness.

One piece of intelligence indicated Rea killed Mr Devine after a row between them at his coal yard in April 1989, and after he refused to stand for the British national anthem at the end of a Christmas party.

The ombudsman revealed that other pieces of intelligence linking Rea to the murder were marked NDD, ‘not for downward dissemination’, and were not shared with investigators.

She also revealed that the RUC had recovered information from loyalist intelligence caches that included targeting details on Mr Devine, but he was never informed.

The first document, recovered during a search in the Shankill Road area in 1987, referred to a John Devine, with a matching date of birth, but with an address and photograph that were not his.

The same document was among firearms, ammunition and other material found at another house in south Belfast in 1988.

A number of the seized documents later formed part of the Stevens Inquiry, set up in 1989 to examine collusion, and were attributed to MI5 agent and UDA intelligence officer Brian Nelson.

A series of other investigative failings include fingerprint comparisons being carried out against just three people and a failure to cross examine fingerprint marks taken from the murder scene against ten finger prints recovered from a stolen taxi used by the killers.

It has also emerged the depot where the taxi was ordered by the killers was not “identified as a scene by police and was not forensically examined”.

The report also pointed to failures to carry out full house to house inquiries and follow up with potential witnesses, and the “absence” of relevant police documentation.

Lawyer Padraig Ó Muirigh, of Ó Muirigh Solicitors said the Devine family welcomed the ombudsman’s findings.

“These findings are a damning indictment of the RUC investigation into John Devine’s murder,” he said.

“Given the role of Brain Nelson in targeting Mr Devine there are also serious questions in relation to the knowledge and role of the military in this murder.”

Mr Ó Muirigh said “the breadth and nature of these failings cannot be explained by mere incompetence”.

“The Devine family have a long-held view that those involved in the murder were protected from prosecution by the RUC and that the security forces colluded with loyalist paramilitaries.

“That view has been reinforced by these findings.”