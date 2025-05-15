Why are loyalist bands funded to insult Catholics?

Bands who play offensive tunes should be penalised by having to pay back grants, writes Brian Feeney (for the Irish News).

This paper reported last Saturday that on the BBC’s The View, the DUP’s Philip Brett (pictured, centre) dodged answering whether, before attending parades, the party’s elected representatives should require a guarantee that bands would not play sectarian tunes.

Brett had been at a parade to mark the 40th anniversary of the Pride on the Hill Flute Band, Carnmoney, during which a different band played the offensive ‘No Pope of Rome’.

He adopted the same line as other DUP MLAs who had been at a parade in Lisburn on Easter Monday. It was “a great event” and only a small minority partook in “the unacceptable behaviour”, so they should be called out and that shouldn’t take away from the overall success.

He added that playing sectarian tunes was “completely wrong”.

Brett compared the behaviour to that of small groups in football crowds such as at the recent Cliftonville versus Dungannon Swifts Irish Cup final.

BBC host Mark Carruthers pointed out that there are “no consequences” for bands or those attending parades where sectarian tunes are played.

Football associations have shown that heavily penalising the clubs and identifiable miscreants can be successful in minimising misbehaviour.

Actually there are ways available to penalise offending bands.

Gordon Lyons has given £823,000 to the Arts Council this year for the Musical Instruments for Bands scheme, the bulk of which will go to 75 bands. A large percentage are flute bands who are the worst offenders.

It’s not a criterion at present, but should the Arts Council not make it a condition that recipients of its grants do nothing to bring the Arts Council or its selection of grant recipients into disrepute?

The criterion ‘promoting good relations’ falls far short of what’s required.

Let’s face it. Why should public money be given to buy instruments to enable bands to insult and offend Catholics, or indeed any other section of society?

Gordon Lyons’s largesse to flute bands in particular is likely to increase the chances of more such instances occurring by making them more prosperous.

In 2016, when these grants began, there were 32 bands receiving money. By 2023-24 there were 29, of whom 13 were flute bands. Now there are 75.

Some of these bands seem to wear out their instruments quicker than others. For example, in 2016-17 Brookeborough Flute Band received £3,759. Yet this year the same band will receive £8,260.

Does that mean the band has doubled in size, or what? They are far from the only band receiving repeated grants.

As the marching season increases in intensity and more examples of loyalist bands’ sectarianism emerge, the double standards and hypocrisy of unionist politicians will become more egregious.

Wait until August when the faux outrage of unionist politicians overflows after the entirely predictable chanting of “Ooh aah, up the RA” at outdoor concerts.

Would quoting back Philip Brett’s excuse – it was a great event, only a small minority partook in the unacceptable behaviour and that shouldn’t take away from the overall success – be enough to satisfy DUP MLAs foaming at the mouth? Not a chance.

There is a difference here, however. The fact is that you can’t stop elements in crowds misbehaving, and it’s not like football matches where clubs can penalise their supporters and associations can penalise the clubs.

The difference with loyalist marches or parades, call them what you like, is that organisations like the Apprentice Boys, Orange Order, what have you, hire these bands to march alongside them. They know what they’re getting and they get what they pay for.

You don’t suppose there’s any chance of the Grand Orange Lodge, Apprentice Boys or whatever, sanctioning a lodge if they hire an offensive band?

No, stupid question when some bands chosen have the name of a loyalist killer on their big drum or are named after a sectarian killer.

What you can do, however, is demand that the Arts Council introduce criteria that prevent grants going to bands with an unsavoury record, require bands to sign an undertaking that they won’t play offensive sectarian tunes, and accept that any grant will be withdrawn or repaid if the criteria are contravened.

Surely Gordon Lyons couldn’t object to any of that?

Or is the truth that sectarian displays are what loyalist culture is really about?