UDA unleashed to kill in Belfast in 1993

Details from a report by the Police Ombudsman has shown that a loyalist death squad was given free reign to kill Catholics in Belfast after surveillance of the gang was stood down ahead of planned attacks.

Within two days of surveillance being suspended, the west Belfast Ulster Defence Association (UDA) based around the Shankill Road known as ‘C Company’ had murdered Peter Gallagher (pictured), a 44-year-old father of seven, and 17-year-old teenager Damien Walsh.

Mr Gallagher, from Toomebridge, County Antrim, was shot by a UDA gunman while arriving for work at an industrial estate on 24 March 1993.

His family complained to the Police Ombudsman’s Office about the thoroughness of the original murder investigation and it was this report which has shed new light on a shocking episode.

Ms Anderson criticised the decision to halt surveillance on members of the gang even though at the time the authorities knew attacks were being planned.

The intelligence focus had deliberately been switched off the UDA and onto the Provisional IRA. Within two days of surveillance being suspended, the UDA had murdered the two men.

Ms Anderson said the decision to switch the surveillance focus ought to have been “re-examined”.

“I am of the view that the failure to do so provided `C Company’ greater opportunity to mount terrorist attacks on the nationalist community, culminating in the murders of Peter Gallagher and Damien Walsh,” she said.

There was also evidence of collusion in the subsequent RUC police investigation. The ombudsman found that although 12 people should have been of interest to investigating detectives, none had been arrested.

Marie Anderson said this was despite the fact that some were linked “by significant, and on occasion corroborative intelligence and other information”.

Ballistic tests revealed that a 9mm Browning pistol used to murder Mr Gallagher had been amongst a batch smuggled into Ireland from South Africa in December 1987. The murder weapon was smuggled away from the scene of the crime by a British Army officer and taken to Girdwood military barracks.

Twelve persons of interest were never arrested, nor were there any arrests at the scenes of two subsequent house raids, or when a suspect vehicle was seized.

A fingerprint lifted from a bullet casing was eliminated without explanation from the RUC investigation. The Ombudsman investigation team said it continuously encountered the absence or disappearance of key files relating to the killing.

Ms Anderson said the investigations into the Gallagher and Walsh murders ought to have been linked and that the failure to do so had resulted in a “fragmented investigative approach” which had undermined both murder inquiries.

She said it was difficult to understand why - as the murder investigation progressed and intelligence and other information coalesced around three primary suspects - they had not been arrested.

No-one was ever convicted over either the murder of Mr Gallagher or of Mr Walsh.

Sinn Féin’s Declan Kearney welcomed the report which he said had confirmed the family’s belief that the murder was the result of collusive behaviour and collusion between unionist death squads and state agencies.

“Peter was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and a great friend to so many. His late wife, Bernie and children have waged this campaign to uncover the truth about his murder with immense dignity.”

He added: “The Ombudsman’s report does not reveal the full truth, but it points the way forward for our campaign to finally secure justice for Peter. We will never give up.”