Senior royal was part of MI5’s Irish child abuse network

Lord Mountbatten, the great-uncle of England’s King Charles had been abusing children at his Irish estate before he was executed by the IRA, a new book confirms.

Fresh claims have been made that the British royal, also known as ‘Prince Louis of Battenberg’, was involved in an MI5-linked paedophile ring involving children trafficked from the notorious Kincora Boys’ Home in Belfast.

The details are contained in a new book by investigative journalist Chris Moore.

In ‘Kincora, Britain’s Shame’, Mr Moore presents fresh information about the crimes carried out by a nest of paedophile predators with links to a host of organisations including the loyalist paramilitary groups, the Orange Order, MI5, MI6 and the British royal family,

In the most detailed look at the scandal yet published, Mr Moore concludes that British military intelligence operated the Kincora paedophile ring for its own miitary purposes.

Some of the more shocking allegations cente on the role of the home in providing children to be sexually abused by Mountbatten.

The book alleges that Mountbatten was involved in the sexual abuse of at least five children. Three of his victims have spoken to Mr Moore about their horrific experience, including rape, alleged to have been carried out by Mountbatten at his former residence at Mullaghmore in County Sligo. Two of the child victims were resident at Kincora.

Mountbatten was said to be close to both the current King and his brother, the disgraced Prince Andrew, who has also faced accusations of child sex abuse.

He was executed by an IRA bomb that exploded on a boat at Mullaghmore in August 1979. In the years since his death, allegations about his alleged sexual deviancy have multiplied.

The new book suggests some victims were trafficked from Kincora to a hotel in County Fermanagh before being collected by members of Mountbatten’s team and taken on to Mullaghmore where they were abused.

One senior Kincora staff member is said to have taken pictures of naked boys which were then shown to other potential “clients”.

In 2022 a former resident of Kincora Boys Home, Arthur Smyth, launched legal action over claims he was abused by Mountbatten.

He was 11 years old when he says the senior royal twice sexually abused him.

The journalist also reveals how a detective, contacted by concerned social workers, secretly photographed VIPs visiting Kincora and logged their car registrations.

The visitors included British officials who worked for MI5, lay magistrates, police officers and businessmen.

The detective put in a request for a larger team of officers to investigate the home but was instructed to leave the matter by his superiors.

Moore says it’s possible MI5 planted Kincora housemaster, prominent loyalist William McGrath, in the children’s home as part of an intelligence-gathering operation.

Mr Smyth was split from his siblings and placed in Kincora after his parents’ marriage broke up in 1977. He was soon raped by McGrath, who told him he wouldn’t see his sisters again if he didn’t comply.

The Kincora housemaster then allegedly brought “his friend Dickie” to the premises. Arthur claims he was taken to a room with a big desk and a shower. He found it strange that there was a bathroom inside an office.

Moore says Arthur was asked to “look after (Dickie) in the same way he looked after McGrath”.

After Lord Mountbatten raped him, the 11-year-old was instructed to have a shower. He told Moore: “I felt sick, and I was crying in the shower. I just wanted it all to stop.”

However, a few days later the royal returned to the home “and there was a repeat of what had happened at their first meeting”.

Arthur, who was by now in another children’s home, told Moore: “I went up to my bedroom. I started crying. I felt sick. That somebody in high stature like this could do such a thing, because we all think that a paedophile is a bloke that you don’t know, that he’s weird looking or he doesn’t look right, but he fooled everybody.

“He charmed everybody. To me, he was king of the paedophiles. That’s what he was. He was not a lord. He was a paedophile and people need to know him for what he was... not for what they’re portraying him to be.”

The two other alleged victims of Mountbatten interviewed by Moore are a man who now lives in the 26 Counties and Richard Kerr, who was sent to Kincora as a 14-year-old.

Kerr said that he and his friend Stephen Waring were driven by Kincora warden Joe Mains to the car park of the Manor House Country Hotel outside Enniskillen in August 1977.

Two of Mountbatten’s security men then allegedly arrived in separate black Ford Cortinas to ferry the boys to Mullaghmore, 45 miles away.

The teenagers were dropped off separately at Classiebawn Castle “before being taken individually from a guest reception room to the green boathouse where they were sexually assaulted and then returned to the Manor House to meet Mains for the journey home”.

Kerr said Mountbatten’s security men witnessed nothing. He claimed his friend Stephen — who apparently took his own life months later — stole a ring as a “memento” of his encounter with Mountbatten. He said the royal reported it missing and the RUC police found it near Stephen’s bed in Kincora.

He alleged that police “made it clear to the pair of us that we were never to talk to anyone about this incident ever again”.

Kerr also knew 16-year-old ‘Amal’, who was allegedly taken four times that summer from Belfast to Mullaghmore to have sex with Mountbatten. It is claimed the royal told Amal he liked “dark-skinned people, especially those from Sri Lanka”.

Moore interviewed Mountbatten’s biographer Andrew Lownie, who said there was a “wider Anglo-Irish vice ring which stretched across country houses in Northern Ireland”.

Kincora residents were groomed by the home’s staff. In interviews with the journalist they recall being brought to hotels, private homes and castles across the north of Ireland to have sex with men.

Kincora opened in 1958 with Mains as its warden. Raymond Semple was appointed as his deputy six years later. Both men were paedophiles.

The large detached villa on the Upper Newtownards Road was meant to provide “a homely, caring environment for deprived teenagers”.

Councillors, social workers and health officials were served tea and sandwiches by Kincora’s young residents at its official opening.

A third paedophile — prominent Orangeman and evangelical Christian McGrath — was appointed housemaster in 1971.

Police frequently visited the premises in the 1960s and 1970s to investigate the teenagers’ complaints of being sexually abused. The boys watched with disappointment as officers left without taking action.

It was routinely alleged that the boys were lying about staff in revenge for some perceived admonishments.

While Mains and Semple were more “subtle” in their approach — generally leaving alone children who strongly resisted them — Moore says McGrath used brute force.

The journalist believes the prominent Orangeman worked as an agent informer for MI5 in the 1970s. He asks if it is possible that he was planted in the home by the intelligence service.

“What of a Kincora-based paedophile ring, which operated on both sides of the Irish border to supply boys for sex with a client list of rich and powerful individuals?

“Such intelligence might have given MI5 leverage over rich and powerful individuals anxious to avoid their paedophilic habits becoming public knowledge. The organisation was known to exploit such human weaknesses,” he says.

“MI5 has denied that McGrath worked for them, but I have two police sources who know that he did.”

Moore reveals that in 1995 he asked former RUC Chief John Hermon, if McGrath was an MI5 agent involved in an operation at Kincora.

“He told me that this could not be true because he had not been made aware of any such operation, and he would have been told about it,” the journalist says.

“Then, in 1996, I saw him again at a Kincora-related event where he took me aside to quietly apologise for what he’d said at our lunch, which he described at misleading. He said he had subsequently learned that MI5 did indeed have an operation linked to Kincora and that McGrath was working for them.”

Moore says he has secret MI5 documents which confirm Hermon and RUC Special Branch were “kept in the dark about MI5’s assets” in Kincora.

The truth began to emerge about the boys’ home in 1980 after two social workers contacted the Irish Independent.

McGrath, Mains and Semple were jailed the following year for abusing 11 boys.

However, Moore says the abuse of multiple boys could have been stopped years earlier.

“In 1980 I found a police officer whose investigations into a child sex abuse case in 1975 had led him to Kincora. ‘David’ had photographed a range of people visiting the home who had no legitimate business going into the premises.

“He wanted to extend his investigation but wasn’t allowed,” the journalist says.

Moore, who worked for the BBC at the time, alleged that one of his superiors in the corporation had named his source ‘David’ to an RUC assistant chief.

“That betrayal shocked me,” he says. “It was completely unethical. Nobody in journalism should ever give away the name of a source. ‘David’ found out about it, and understandably severed all communication with me. I lost my source.”

Moore says the abuse in Kincora could also have been prevented when Britisj Army intelligence captain Brian Gemmell submitted reports in 1975 to a senior MI5 officer, Ian Cameron, but Gemmell was told to back off.

The journalist says that another detective who led a later investigation into the abuse, told him that MI5 had “obstructed” his work, which he described as a “criminal act”.

Moore says: “In this book, I have pulled together all the small pieces of evidence that the British government and MI5 were trying to conceal.

“Secret documents, including MI5 memos, have been given to me. They show that, in 1983, MI5 legal adviser Bernard Sheldon made Margaret Thatcher’s government do a U-turn on its promise of holding a judicial inquiry into Kincora.

“Instead, at MI5’s insistence, we got a very watered down inquiry with inadequate scope.”

In 2017, Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry chairman Anthony Hart found that the abuse at Kincora was limited to the actions of Mains, Semple and McGrath, and didn’t take place with state or intelligence services collusion.

Moore is scathing of Hart’s conclusion, pointing to official confirmation that files compiled on Kincora created between 1981-83 were destroyed shortly before the HIA sat,” he says.

“Other Kincora files have been locked away by the Government to 2065 and 2085. Kincora has become the shame of the British establishment. No matter how hard they try to ignore it, it won’t go away.”

Kincora: Britain’s Shame, Mountbatten, MI5, the Belfast Boys’ Home Sex Abuse Scandal and the British Cover-Up by Chris Moore, is published by Merrion Press, RRP £17.99