SAS whistle-blowers confirm shocking war crimes

There have been calls for the establishment of an international investigation into the British Army’s Special Air Service (SAS) regiment following new revelations broadcast in a BBC Panorama investigation.

The Panorama programme carried testimonies from former British soldiers who confessed to the systematic, extra-judicial killing of unarmed Afghan civilians, including children, by SAS units.

Former members of the SAS broke years of secrecy to give eyewitness accounts of war crimes committed in Iraq and Afghanistan. They described seeing members of the SAS murder unarmed people in their sleep and execute handcuffed detainees, including children.

“They handcuffed a young boy and shot him,” recalled one former British soldier who served with the SAS in Afghanistan. ”He was clearly a child, not even close to fighting age.”

Killing of detainees were “routine”, one soldier said. “They’d search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them”, before cutting off the plastic handcuffs used to restrain people and “planting a pistol” by the body as a cover-up, he said.

The new testimony includes allegations of war crimes stretching over more than a decade, far longer than the three years currently being examined by a judge-led inquiry in London.

The Royal Navy’s ‘elite’ special forces regiment is also implicated for the first time in the executions of unarmed and wounded people. One man who served with the SBS said troops had a “mob mentality”, describing their behaviour on operations as “barbaric”.

“I saw the quietest guys switch, show serious psychopathic traits,” he said. “They were lawless. They felt untouchable.”

The show also reports that a top general, Gwyn Jenkins, blocked evidence emerging of the war crimes in Afghanistan, while the then Prime Minister David Cameron was also repeatedly warned that British soldiers were systematically killing civilians, but failed to intervene.

The disclosures confirm longstanding allegations of impunity and unlawful conduct by the SAS and have echoed a similar pattern by the regiment in Ireland, where it carried out scores of deliberate ‘shoot to kill’ ambushes and other atrocities.

In a statement, Éire Nua drew direct parallels between British military operations in Afghanistan and its conduct during operations in Ireland.

“What happened in the Bogside and Ballymurphy was not an aberration,” they said.

“They are chapters in the same book, authored by a state apparatus that permits violence against the vulnerable when it suits the geopolitical script.

“The British Army, and particularly its SAS regiment, has historically functioned with operational autonomy, protected by institutional silence, secrecy, and systemic denial, whether in Ireland or Afghanistan.

“The British state’s repeated failure to hold its military accountable, from the covert shoot-to-kill operations in the North of Ireland to fabricated combat scenarios in Afghanistan, represents not merely a failure of justice, but a recurring British state policy of impunity.

“The SAS, frequently glamorised by British media, has acted as a clandestine wing of state violence for decades, deployed as enforcers of political power without oversight.”

It called for the disbandment of the SAS and an independent, international investigation into all alleged war crimes, the prosecution of personnel and commanders implicated in unlawful killings, and for the British government itself to be held accountable before the international community for its role.

“The people of Ireland, especially in communities that still mourn the victims of Ballymurphy, Derry, and countless other acts of violence, stand in solidarity with the victims of British military aggression abroad,” they said.

“Justice must not only be done. It must be seen to be done. And that requires dismantling the machinery that has for too long operated in the shadows of an empire built on blood and impunity.”