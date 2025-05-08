Prison nightmare follows criminalisation of commemoration

A Derry republican, Tommy Moore, the latest victim of a campaign to criminalise republican commemorations, is being subjected to abuse at Maghaberry prison, according to the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association.

Mr Moore was remanded to Maghaberry as a result of acting as a steward at an Easter commemoration in Derry. Although the parade had been approved by the Parades Commission, that fact did not prevent the PSNI police from taking action to make arrests.

Mr Moore was accused of “managing a meeting in support” of the IRA and “aiding and abetting wearing clothing or articles as a member or supporter” of the IRA, and denied bail.

“The Crown Forces instructed the PPS to appeal any granting of bail, which they duly did. Consequently, Tommy now finds himself in Maghaberry,” the IRPWA said in a statement.

“It is crucial to clarify that Tommy is not accused of being a flag bearer, a member of the Colour Party, or even an organiser. The charge is merely a smokescreen.”

Mr Moore has asked to be moved to Roe House, which houses republican prisoners, but instead was placed among the general prison population in an apparent bid to intimidate him.

“Tommy challenged this decision and was moved at the direction of MI5 to the [punishment unit] and isolation.

“Today, a governor entered Tommy’s cell and attempted to persuade Tommy to reconsider his decision to go to Roe House.

“Tommy remained steadfast, with the governor maintaining a threatening tone to intimidate him.

“When Tommy insisted that he wanted moved to Roe House, the governor left. Tommy believes that he will not be moved and has informed his family and friends that he feels compelled to embark on a dirty protest.”

The IRPWA urged Republicans, and those who who claim to support Republican Prisoners and champion human rights, to speak out.

“For too long MI5 has used Maghaberry as a tool to attempt to break Republicans without fear of consequences. History has shown us that this has been a policy for decades.”

The detention of Mr Moore comes as two republican socialists were convicted on charges linked to a commemoration honouring INLA Volunteers in the Lower Falls in 2021 (pictured).

Sean Carlin and Paul Shaw were both handed substantial fines simply for wearing items of clothing traditional to Irish republican colour parties.

Last month, former Sinn Féin election worker was also convicted on a charge of wearing an ‘illegal’ jacket at a commemorative event, a conviction he is set to appeal, while a series of openly paramilitary loyalist parades and social events were ignored.

Meanwhile, top loyalist Stephen ‘Mackers’ Matthews was cleared last week of taking part in an infamous UVF show of strength having been found not guilty of leading a masked mob around the Pitt Park area of east Belfast in 2021.

The IRSP said the conviction of its two members “once again lays bare the PSNI’s ongoing strategy to criminalise activists who stand outside the political status quo and continue to honour Ireland’s dead in their own way.”

It condemned the decision of the presiding judge to accept the principle of freedom of expression only to contradict it by finding both men guilty on the basis of vague references to unspecified “strands of evidence.”

“This ruling, following closely on the heels of the PSNI’s blatant interference in our Easter Saturday commemoration in Strabane, further exposes the entrenched anti-republican bias within both the PSNI and the wider machinery of the northern state,” they said.

“The IRSP notes that this marks the second time Sean Carlin has been charged for simply taking part in commemorative events. We call on the community to stand in solidarity with Sean and all others who assert their right to honour Ireland’s dead with dignity and on their own terms.

“Those who remember the Thatcher-era repression of republican funerals and commemorations in the 70s, 80s, and 90s will recognise familiar tactics at play today. But our resolve remains unshaken. The IRSP’s commitment to remembering our fallen—where, when, and how we choose—stands firm, and attempts by the PSNI to criminalise these commemorations are, without doubt, destined to fail.

Lawyer Owen Beattie, representing both men, stated: “This case shines a light on the policing approach and wider conduct surrounding this investigation. There’s a fundamental question to be addressed here—how commemorations can be held without infringing on basic human rights. We are now actively considering an appeal, potentially alongside a complaint to the Police Ombudsman.”