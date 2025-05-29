Political policing reaches rock bottom

The PSNI’s arrest and interrogation of two grandmothers after two small stickers were placed on a bank machine in a protest for Gaza has increased anger at its apartheid approach to policing in the north of Ireland.

The two women were bundled away from a protest at Barclays Bank in Belfast city centre after the incident on Saturday.

Video footage circulated online shows one elderly activist, Sue Pentel, being forced into the back of a police van by two officers after the demonstration in the Castle Place area.

Before being led to the police vehicle, she was heard saying: “Children are starving in Gaza, don’t use Barclays Bank.”

The bank’s financial ties with arms companies that sell weapons to Israel has fuelled boycotts and protest actions across the world.

Both women were taken to Musgrave PSNI base where a further protest took place until their release on Saturday evening. However, the PSNI reported them to the Crown Prosecution Service on the basis that the stickers amounted to “criminal damage”.

While the PSNI likely assumed both women are Catholics, Ms Pentel is actually Jewish and is a member of Jews for Palestine - Ireland.

Pádraig O Muirigh, who represents Ms Pentel said: “Our client has refused to remain silent whilst thousands of innocent children have been killed, and many more thousands are starving as food and medicine is refused entry into Palestine.

“She has committed no offence and should not be criminalised for exercising her right to peaceful protest against these ongoing atrocities.”

The IPSC Belfast also expressed shock at “the PSNI treatment of a lifelong anti-racist activist who was arrested for standing up to protect international human rights and law.”

The group said they support “the international calls for the boycott of companies which help to fund and arm Israel in its brutal campaign against the people of Palestine.”

Ms Pentel said she stood by her protest and did not believe the arrests were justified.

“The charge of criminal damage against us is absolutely ridiculous,” she said, adding that she had been protesting outside the bank for months.

“I’m not going to get into details, but the cash machine was clearly used before I was arrested and was in working order.”

Ms Pentel said she had only been there 20 minutes before she was put “in the back of the jeep.”

She also said the actions of the Israeli government had made her feel less safe as a Jewish woman.

Criticising the links between Barclays and companies supplying arms to Israel, she said: “This war is collective punishment and starvation.

“And yet we have business as usual with banks like Barclays.

“We’ve been there for months and there’s been absolutely no incidents. But clearly the staff felt they should call the police and I think they had other options.

“It was a foolish decision, it was totally out of proportion.”

Ms Pentel, who is also a member of the Palestine Solidarity Committee, called it a waste of resources for five PSNI members to arrest two grandmothers when others in the city needed help more urgently.

Kept by the PSNI for nine hours, she said: “Compared to what’s happening in Gaza, nobody was bombing me.

“I was offered food and drink, I was in a warm cell, it was secure and I wasn’t under constant threat.

“It was just a massive waste of police time and resources. It’s a privilege as always to stand up for the people of Palestine, against the misuse of Jewish suffering and history to justify what is not only a genocide but is ratcheted up to a campaign of extermination.

“It’s just horrific and it’s got nothing to do with Jewish safety. I don’t feel any safer, in fact because Israel is doing that in the name of Jews makes me less safe.”

Ms Pentel said she would be proud to her grandchildren how she had acted during “a moment in history we won’t ever forget”.

The other woman arrested, 56-year-old Martine McCullough, said they would not be deterred from protesting.

“I am still pretty angry. It was an unnecessary arrest,” she said. “In my opinion, pro-Palestinian protestors are being criminalised. Up until May 9, 14,000 medics and healthcare workers have been killed. There are hundreds of men, women and children killed every day.

“Last Friday, Dr Alaa al Najjar spent her days saving children’s lives, only to come home and find nine of her own babies charred and buried in rubble. Two still missing, nine of her ten children gone in an instant, the youngest was only seven-months-old, the oldest was only 12. Her husband and surviving child are both in critical condition.

“The names of her children deserve to be spoken. They are Yahya, Rakan, Luqman, Ruslan, Jubran, Eve, Reval, Sidar and Sadin.

“This is not a war this is the systematic destruction of Palestinian life and Israel’s depravity continues to reach new depths. We must not look away and we must continue to support Gaza and Palestine.

“We will be marching from Writer’s Square to Barclays this Saturday. We have been protesting every week for the last six months.

“Last weekend’s incident will not deter us. The PSNI nor anyone else cannot stop us from highlighting how the Palestinians are being treated. It is incumbent upon us to carry on.”